Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha slammed RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, accusing them of tarnishing the state's image and hindering development. He called for an 'RJD-Congress-free' Bihar to attract investors and create employment.

Sinha: Bihar Must Be 'RJD-Congress-Free' for Development

Asserting that the time has come for the people of Bihar to free themselves from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Sunday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family of tarnishing the state's image and hindering development and employment opportunities. Speaking to ANI in Sitamarhi, Sinha said, "The government wants the respect, honour and prosperity of all Biharis. As long as people like Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav remain, investors will not come, and our youth in Bihar will face limited employment opportunities. Therefore, this time, the people of Bihar will make Bihar RJD-Congress-free. Every Bihari will be proud."

Sinha Counters Lalu's 'Roti' Analogy on Leadership

Responding to Lalu Yadav's social media post on 'Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi to jal jayegi', the Deputy CM questioned why the RJD's national president post has not changed in years despite Yadav's conviction in corruption cases. "Only one convicted person has been the national president of RJD for years. There is no need to change him. They are not 'changing that roti on the pan,' whose words and actions are contradictory, who has defamed Bihar by classifying it, who has made the word Bihari an abuse," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, noting the NDA government's 20-year rule in Bihar, called for a change in government in this election. "Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn). 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," Lalu Yadav said in a post on X.

Samrat Chaudhary Urges Support for NDA, Slams RJD

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also urged voters to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that only the NDA can ensure the continuation of development work in the state. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing its leadership of corruption and decades of misrule. "Make NDA win so that the development works in Bihar continue. The people who have stolen people's money and resources all their lives, those who have looted the nation for 55 years, those who committed the fodder scam, are accusing us of corruption," Chaudhary said.

Alleges RJD Opposed Reservations

Taking aim at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Deputy CM alleged that the party has always stood against social justice measures, including reservations. "Whenever a reservation was introduced in the country, it happened with the support of the BJP. RJD has always opposed reservations. Lalu ji tore apart the Women's Reservation Bill," he added.

Bihar Election Details

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.