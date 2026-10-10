Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary has ordered stakeholder consultations for the proposed Maa Sita Women's University following faculty protests, postponing the decision until after elections. He also launched a 'Purchase Preference Policy' for local goods.

Decision on Maa Sita University after stakeholder consultation: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday instructed Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger to take any decision regarding the proposed Maa Sita Women's University only after consulting the relevant stakeholders and taking their suggestions into account.

The Chief Minister clarified that consultations with stakeholders and further action will commence only after the ongoing Bihar Legislative Council election process concludes. He stated that a meeting must be convened with all stakeholders associated with the proposed university to review their suggestions and views.

A final decision will subsequently be made based on the feedback received, with officials confirming that no final decision has been taken regarding the university as of now. The development comes against the backdrop of the Bihar cabinet approving the establishment of two new universities on September 23, including the state's first women's university in Patna, named after Maa Sita. The move triggered protests from faculty members of a Patna-based women’s college, who carried out a demonstration against the institution's alleged forced affiliation with the proposed Maa Sita Women's University. The protesting faculty demanded the repeal of the Bihar Special Universities Act, 2026, a legislation that enables the creation of specialised, multidisciplinary universities in the state with the Chief Minister serving as the Chancellor.

Bihar govt introduces Purchase Preference Policy

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government has introduced the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy to promote manufacturing in the state and encourage entrepreneurs to produce goods locally. Choudhary was speaking at an orientation programme on the 'Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana' organised by the Industries Department at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna.

On the occasion, the instalment amount was transferred to the accounts of more than 7,000 beneficiaries, and the Bihar MSME Policy-2026 was launched. Explaining the government's approach under the Purchase Preference Policy, Choudhary said a system has been put in place through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and that a system for auctions has also been introduced.

The CM said, “We introduced the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy. A system has been put in place through the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal. Upload your product there. We now have a system for auctions too. But under the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy, be it purchasing steel or garments or any raw material, the Govt has decided to purchase only those products whose 25%-40% of the manufacturing has been done in Bihar. So, manufacture here.” (ANI)