Newly-appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is set to seek a confidence vote on Friday. The NDA alliance, with a comfortable majority of 202 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, is confident of winning the floor test with a huge margin.

The newly-appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is set to seek the confidence vote in the State assembly on Friday. The process was necessitated after Choudhary took oath of office following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the chief ministerial post.

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NDA Confident of Clearing Floor Test

The NDA alliance holds a comfortable majority in the Bihar Assembly with 202 MLAs as opposed to 35 of the RJD-led opposition in the 243-member House.

"The floor test will happen today and we will agree on his new appointment as CM... He will win with a huge margin... He will win with more than 200 votes," BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav told ANI, JDU MLA Shalini Mishra believes that Samrat Choudhary would get more votes than the number of members of the NDA.

"I wanted to congratulate our new CM Samrat Choudhary. Definitely we will clear the floor test and we will get more votes than the number of members of NDA," she said.

Bihar Assembly Strength

Out of the 202 NDA MLA, BJP has 89, JD(U) has 85, comfortably crossing the majority mark required to seal the CM's position. The NDA alliance adds to its tally with 19 MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and four of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The INDIA bloc has only 35 MLAs, including 25 of the RJD, six of the Congress, two of the CPI(ML), one of the CPM and one of the IIP. AIMIM has five MLAs, and the Bahujan Samaj Party has one.

About Bihar's First BJP CM

Samrat Choudhary is the first BJP CM of Bihar. He comes from a family deeply rooted in politics.

His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency. His mother, Parvati Devi, won the same seat in 1998 for the now-defunct Samta Party.

Samrat Choudhary was appointed as the BJP's state president in 2023 and later became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2024. He took oath to office after the longest-serving Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM post to move to the Rajya Sabha as an MP.