    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    Team Newsable
    Gaya, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing in Gaya due to bad weather conditions. According to news agency ANI, the chief minister had gone on a survey in the drought-hit region.

    "The CM's chopper encountered an en-route cloud on return, as it was raining in Patna. We diverted it to Gaya. It will return once the weather clears up," an airport official said.

    The Chief Minister had gone on an aerial survey of the state's drought-affected districts, including Gaya and Aurangabad, on Friday morning.

    Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall. Earlier this month, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav had raised in the Lok Sabha the drought-like condition prevailing in Bihar and urged the Centre to send a team to assess the effect of irregular rain on farmers.

    Earlier, the Bihar chief minister had said the government was keeping an eye on the monsoon and would start taking steps in view of the emerging drought situation, if rains continued to elude Bihar.

    The rainfall situation is not good in the state and we have started preparing for the drought situation. "Our main focus is ensuring the availability of water to farms. However, the poor state of major rivers due to lack of adequate water is a challenge," former WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said.

    BJP MP from Patliputra seat Ram Kripal Yadav had also raised the issue in the lower house earlier this month. He asked the Centre to take required measures to declare the state drought-hit.

    Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Yadav said the situation in the state was 'frighteningly bad' and the Centre needed to take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers. He urged the central government to send a high level team to review the situation in the state.

    Quoting recent data, he said the state had received 41 per cent less than normal rains till July 31 following which more than 90 per cent of farmers are suffering from drought-like conditions.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
