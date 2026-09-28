PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to ex-VHP leader Ashok Singhal on his birth centenary, recalling his organisational work, social unity efforts, and pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Modi said Singhal's life reflected the spirit of service.

A Life of Service and Dedication The Prime Minister said the birth centenary of Singhal, beginning September 27, was an occasion to celebrate a personality who brought together spiritual pursuit, cultural awakening and decades of dedicated organisational work.Recalling his personal association with Singhal, PM Modi said, "I consider it a privilege that I had innumerable opportunities to interact with Ashok Ji and receive his affection. One of the earliest instances dates back to 1981, when I was a young Karyakarta going about the organisational duties given to me. I received a handwritten letter from him. Naturally, it was a noteworthy moment for me. He talked about an important upcoming programme and gave a few tasks to be done."“Over several decades, I saw him work day and night. He would undertake long and often difficult travels to the remotest of areas. He was particularly passionate about travelling across tribal areas of Gujarat,” PM Modi wrote, adding that Singhal was constantly thinking about what more could be done for people on the margins of society."Whenever a natural disaster struck, Singhal was either among the first to reach there himself or among those guiding Karyakartas," he added, calling his experience with him after the 2001 Kutch earthquake "unforgettable".The Prime Minister said Singhal came from "a very illustrious and prosperous family", with a father who was a distinguished administrator, one brother who became a police officer and MP, and another who served as Chief Secretary of Tripura. "But from a young age, Ashok Ji was attracted to something else altogether...the revival of Bharat and bringing glory to Maa Bharti's children," he said.Recalling Singhal's association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), PM Modi said he embraced every responsibility that came his way with “enthusiasm, discipline and a sense of duty”.“Shri Ashok Singhal Ji nurtured institutions and movements through persistence and hard work. He was blessed with a formidable voice and an oratory that could hold an entire gathering in its spell. Equally noteworthy was his care for fellow Karyakartas,” he added. Global Organisational Genius The Prime Minister recalled the 1993 VHP convention in the USA marking 100 years of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address, saying it "revealed the organisational genius of Ashok Ji".He also recalled the 2000 World Hindu Conference in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. "I could see how his presence ignited so much enthusiasm among other delegates. After my address, his words of appreciation were a very moving experience for me," he said. Pivotal Role in Ram Janmabhoomi Movement "No mention of Shri Ashok Singhal Ji is complete without recalling his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement,” PM Modi said, recalling Singhal's address at the Boat Club Rally in 1991 and his role during the movement.“Today, if there is a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it is because of stalwarts like him who selflessly immersed themselves in the effort to make it possible. He would have been the happiest person on seeing the Ram Mandir take shape in Ayodhya,” he wrote. Championing Social Unity and Education PM Modi also highlighted Singhal's work towards social unity and equality, saying he "firmly believed that there could be no distinction of any kind in society and that every individual deserved equal dignity and respect. It was his thought that the first brick of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be laid by Shri Kameshwar Choupal Ji, a grassroots VHP Karyakarta from Bihar who hailed from the marginalised sections of society. At a Dharm Sansad in Kashi, he decided that the Dom Raja would be honoured and went on to work with him as part of various community efforts".He also recalled Singhal's focus on education, particularly Vedic education, and music. "As the MP from Varanasi, I feel very proud that the city I represent, the eternal Kashi, has played its part in Shri Ashok Singhal Ji's life," PM Modi said, noting that Singhal was educated at BHU and closely associated with the Ekal Vidyalaya initiative.Recalling Singhal's musical talent, Modi said he remembered meetings in Nagpur where Singhal would sing the Ekal Geet. He also referred to a video of Singhal singing “He Matrubhoomi meri, he Pitrubhoomi meri” during his 90th birthday celebrations in 2015.“On his birth centenary, let us ensure that more youngsters know about his greatness. And let us renew our pledge to realise his dreams for our nation and our people,” PM Modi said. Birth Centenary Commemorations Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also paid tribute to Singhal during the 138th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and recalling his personal association with him. PM Modi also highlighted Singhal's work against social discrimination and inequality, saying he had given up a life of comfort despite being born into an affluent family.The birth centenary year ceremony of Singhal was inaugurated on Sunday at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, organised by the VHP and the Ashok Singhal Foundation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest, led the nation in paying tribute to Singhal, whose life was devoted to Indian culture, spiritual awakening, organisation of Hindu society and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.According to a release, the ceremony honoured Singhal's life, thought and contribution to the nation and society. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International working president Ashok Singhal on his birth centenary, recalling his organisational work and contribution to social unity, and saying his life reflected the spirit of living for the welfare of others. In a tribute shared on X, PM Modi opened his note with a couplet, saying, "There is a beautiful saying, ‘Vriksh kabahun nahin phal bhakhai, nadi na sanchai neer. Parmarath ke karne, sadhun dhara sharir’: It means the tree does not consume its own fruit, nor does the river retain its waters. Both exist for the benefit of others. Our saints and seers have long taught us that a life devoted to the welfare of those around us acquires a meaning far greater than individual achievement. If there is one person in whom this spirit was constantly reflected, it was Shri Ashok Singhal Ji."Shri Ashok Singhal was formidable…firm in conviction and remarkable in his simplicity. He combined spiritual commitment with tireless organisational work and an unwavering dedication to social unity. Penned a tribute to him.https://t.co/Duq6gaFVo0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2026The Prime Minister said the birth centenary of Singhal, beginning September 27, was an occasion to celebrate a personality who brought together spiritual pursuit, cultural awakening and decades of dedicated organisational work.Recalling his personal association with Singhal, PM Modi said, "I consider it a privilege that I had innumerable opportunities to interact with Ashok Ji and receive his affection. One of the earliest instances dates back to 1981, when I was a young Karyakarta going about the organisational duties given to me. I received a handwritten letter from him. Naturally, it was a noteworthy moment for me. He talked about an important upcoming programme and gave a few tasks to be done."“Over several decades, I saw him work day and night. He would undertake long and often difficult travels to the remotest of areas. He was particularly passionate about travelling across tribal areas of Gujarat,” PM Modi wrote, adding that Singhal was constantly thinking about what more could be done for people on the margins of society."Whenever a natural disaster struck, Singhal was either among the first to reach there himself or among those guiding Karyakartas," he added, calling his experience with him after the 2001 Kutch earthquake "unforgettable".The Prime Minister said Singhal came from "a very illustrious and prosperous family", with a father who was a distinguished administrator, one brother who became a police officer and MP, and another who served as Chief Secretary of Tripura. "But from a young age, Ashok Ji was attracted to something else altogether...the revival of Bharat and bringing glory to Maa Bharti's children," he said.Recalling Singhal's association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), PM Modi said he embraced every responsibility that came his way with “enthusiasm, discipline and a sense of duty”.“Shri Ashok Singhal Ji nurtured institutions and movements through persistence and hard work. He was blessed with a formidable voice and an oratory that could hold an entire gathering in its spell. Equally noteworthy was his care for fellow Karyakartas,” he added.The Prime Minister recalled the 1993 VHP convention in the USA marking 100 years of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address, saying it "revealed the organisational genius of Ashok Ji".He also recalled the 2000 World Hindu Conference in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. "I could see how his presence ignited so much enthusiasm among other delegates. After my address, his words of appreciation were a very moving experience for me," he said."No mention of Shri Ashok Singhal Ji is complete without recalling his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement,” PM Modi said, recalling Singhal's address at the Boat Club Rally in 1991 and his role during the movement.“Today, if there is a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it is because of stalwarts like him who selflessly immersed themselves in the effort to make it possible. He would have been the happiest person on seeing the Ram Mandir take shape in Ayodhya,” he wrote.PM Modi also highlighted Singhal's work towards social unity and equality, saying he "firmly believed that there could be no distinction of any kind in society and that every individual deserved equal dignity and respect. It was his thought that the first brick of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be laid by Shri Kameshwar Choupal Ji, a grassroots VHP Karyakarta from Bihar who hailed from the marginalised sections of society. At a Dharm Sansad in Kashi, he decided that the Dom Raja would be honoured and went on to work with him as part of various community efforts".He also recalled Singhal's focus on education, particularly Vedic education, and music. "As the MP from Varanasi, I feel very proud that the city I represent, the eternal Kashi, has played its part in Shri Ashok Singhal Ji's life," PM Modi said, noting that Singhal was educated at BHU and closely associated with the Ekal Vidyalaya initiative.Recalling Singhal's musical talent, Modi said he remembered meetings in Nagpur where Singhal would sing the Ekal Geet. He also referred to a video of Singhal singing “He Matrubhoomi meri, he Pitrubhoomi meri” during his 90th birthday celebrations in 2015.“On his birth centenary, let us ensure that more youngsters know about his greatness. And let us renew our pledge to realise his dreams for our nation and our people,” PM Modi said.Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also paid tribute to Singhal during the 138th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and recalling his personal association with him. PM Modi also highlighted Singhal's work against social discrimination and inequality, saying he had given up a life of comfort despite being born into an affluent family.The birth centenary year ceremony of Singhal was inaugurated on Sunday at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, organised by the VHP and the Ashok Singhal Foundation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest, led the nation in paying tribute to Singhal, whose life was devoted to Indian culture, spiritual awakening, organisation of Hindu society and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.According to a release, the ceremony honoured Singhal's life, thought and contribution to the nation and society. (ANI)