The Indian Air Force rescued 12 civilians stranded in Chhattisgarh's floods by winching them from a fragile rooftop. A Garud commando assisted in the daring operation. The IAF also kicked off the multilateral air exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.

Following receipt of information that 10-12 civilians were stranded in kutcha huts on the north bank of the Indravati River near Dongaghat village, a crew of the Indian Air Force’s Central Air Command took off to locate and rescue them.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the crew located the civilians gathered on the rooftop of a kutcha hut after a thorough search of the area. The roof was at risk of collapsing under the force of the gushing floodwaters.

Considering the limited time available and the need to ensure the civilians’ safety, a daring rescue operation was undertaken. A Garud commando was lowered onto the fragile rooftop to assist the stranded people, who were then winched aboard the hovering helicopter. A total of 12 civilians, including women and children, were safely rescued, the press release said.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 Commences

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced the operational phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur following the inaugural ceremony held on Saturday.

Being conducted from 26 September to 12 October 2026, the multilateral air exercise is themed “Power in Partnership”, underscoring the strength that comes from working together, sharing expertise, and building interoperability among partner air forces. According to the Ministry of Defence, seven Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) -- Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- are participating in the exercise.

The foreign aircraft taking part include the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A, bringing together a diverse mix of combat, airlift and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. Building on the successful inaugural edition in 2024, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides participating air forces an opportunity for advanced joint training, exchange of operational expertise and consolidation of professional experience. The participating contingents will operate alongside the IAF, employing frontline combat platforms and support elements across a range of missions. Several other FFCs will also participate as observers.