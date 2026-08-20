Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary chaired an education review, directing officials to enhance quality education in government schools. He stressed on modern facilities, better academic environments, and all-round student development for a brighter future.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary conducted a review meeting of the Education Department on Thursday at the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at Lok Sevak Awas. He directed officials to further strengthen quality education and provide a better academic environment for students in government schools. The Chief Minister instructed that a strong foundation for the bright future of students be prepared through modern facilities, quality teaching, and superior academic results in Bihar's government schools. Special emphasis should be placed on the all-round development of students along with quality education.

According to the release, during the meeting, the Secretary of the Education Department, Rajiv Roshan, gave a detailed presentation regarding the academic arrangements and facilities provided in the state-run model schools (Saraswati Vidya Niketan). The Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Tyagarajan SM, provided detailed information regarding the e-learning and 24x7 interactive digital learning platform.

Strengthening State-Run Model Schools

The Chief Minister stated that the state-run model schools should be operated better and more effectively, their management should be distinctive, and they should stand out as unique. Regular reviews and inspections of the academic system, availability of teachers, student attendance, and the quality of teaching-learning must be ensured, as per the release. To ensure time-bound resolution of school problems, he directed the effective implementation of the 'One Officer-One Model School' system by linking officials directly with schools. Surprise inspections should be ensured, and reporting of academic activities and daily work must be maintained at both the headquarters and district levels.

Fostering Community and Alumni Engagement

The Chief Minister said that the quality of schools is not determined by infrastructure alone, but by a better teaching system and the holistic development of students. He directed that parent-teacher meetings be organised every three months in model schools so that regular dialogue can take place between parents and teachers regarding the academic progress and needs of the students. He also emphasised increasing engagement with alumni of model schools. He directed the development of a system for regular meetings and guidance so that current students can benefit from the achievements and experiences of former students.

Preparing Students for Competitive Exams

The Chief Minister stated that talented students of Bihar should be provided with better guidance and necessary academic resources for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. He said that students studying in government schools should also get the opportunity for quality preparation to succeed in the country's prestigious competitive exams.

Boosting Digital Learning and Resources

The Chief Minister directed that the Bihar School Examination Board's e-learning and 24x7 interactive digital learning platform be effective. By making maximum use of digital media, quality study material, guidance from subject experts, and modern teaching resources should be made available to students.

He stated that the actual benefits of all efforts made by the Education Department must reach the students. There should be no shortage of resources of any kind. Preparing the students of Bihar for future challenges through quality education, a better academic environment, and proper use of modern technology is the priority of the state government.

Present at the meeting were the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Deepak Kumar; Secretary of the Education Department, Rajiv Roshan; Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Tyagarajan S.M.; and other senior officials. (ANI)