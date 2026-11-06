Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary attended the Shradh ceremony of Road Construction Minister Kumar Shailendra's father in Bhagalpur and later inspected Chhath Puja preparations across various ghats in Patna to ensure safety and cleanliness for devotees.

Bihar Chief Minister Pays Tributes at Shradh Ceremony

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday attended the Shradh ceremony of K N Singh, father of state Road Construction Minister Kumar Shailendra, at Telghi village in Bhagalpur district. The Chief Minister visited Kumar Shailendra's residence in Telghi village under the Naugachia subdivision and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late Singh. He also offered prayers for the peace of the departed soul.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Energy Minister Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi and State General Secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania were among those present. Several other public representatives and dignitaries, including MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, MLC Sanjay Singh, former Minister Ramnarayan Mandal and former MLA Alok Kumar, also attended the ceremony, along with relatives of the minister.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Participating in the shraddha ceremony of the revered father of the Honourable Minister Shri Kumar Shailendra Ji, I offered humble floral tributes to the departed soul at their residence in Telghi (Kharik, Naugachia). May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Humble homage!"

Chhath Puja Preparations in Patna

Chief Minister Inspects Ganga Ghats

Earlier on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the Ganga ghats in Patna ahead of Chhath Mahaparv and directed officials to ensure adequate safety, cleanliness and other facilities for devotees. The Chief Minister inspected several ghats via steamer, travelling from Nasriganj Ghat to Collectorate Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Pehlwan Ghat, Gulabi Ghat, Chaudhary Tola Ghat, Pathri Ghat, Gai Ghat, Bhadra Ghat and Mahavir Ghat, said a release.

During the inspection, Choudhary directed officials to complete all preparations at the Ganga ghats and ensure that Chhath vratis (devotees observing the fast) do not face any inconvenience while offering Arghya. Keeping in view the water level and flow of the Ganga, he instructed officials to make foolproof security arrangements and install strong barricades near the ghats. He also directed them to barricade approach roads and pathways along the river to ensure the safe movement of devotees.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to provide continuous information about arrangements at the ghats and other important details through public announcements during Chhath Puja. He also stressed the need for smooth traffic arrangements to facilitate the movement of devotees and directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation at all ghats, without any laxity.

During the inspection, officials informed the Chief Minister that Patna has a total of 103 ghats along the Ganga, of which 91 are safe, five are dangerous, and work is underway at seven ghats.