Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

In a landmark move, the Union Home Ministry has allocated MBBS/BDS seats from the central pool for spouses and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23.

Children whose parents have been killed by terrorists will need to submit the FIR, death certificate, post-mortem report and affidavit that no other member of the family got the benefit of this category. In the case of children of families whose sole bread-earners were killed by terrorists will need to submit a certificate signed by the local Tehsildar stating so. Besides this, wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused during terrorist operations can also apply after the State Police, or the Home Department confirms the nature of injury and disability caused to the victim.

According to the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination notification, the children of central, state and Union Territory government employees on deputation or posted here should be treated at par with the local resident.

Educational qualification required

The candidate must have passed the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology and English individually. The candidate should have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks (40 per cent for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, 45 per cent for General-People with disabilities) taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-Technology at the qualifying examination.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-2022, being conducted by the National Testing Agency. Candidates must obtain minimum marks at the 50th percentile at NEET-2022. However, in respect of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, the minimum marks shall be 40 per cent. However, in respect of candidates with a specified disability, the minimum marks shall be 45 per cent. The percentile shall be determined on the basis of the highest marks scored in the All India Common Merit List in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses.