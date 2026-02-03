Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi lauded the state's rising budget and fastest economic growth. The upcoming budget, presented by Bijendra Prasad Yadav, aims to boost women's participation, infrastructure, skill development, and agro-industries.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday highlighted that the state's budget has constantly increased over the years and said that this year's budget will take the state further forward. Noting Bihar's growth, Sanjay Saraogi said the state is experiencing the fastest economic growth in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Steady Increase in Budgetary Provisions

"In Bihar, the budgets presented consistently show a steady increase in budgetary provisions. In 2005, it was Rs 23,000 crore; it increased to Rs 3,17,000 crore in the last budget, and today the Finance Minister will present the Bihar budget. Undoubtedly, the budget will take Bihar even further forward," he said.

"The economic survey presented yesterday shows that Bihar is among the leading states in the country, experiencing the fastest economic growth. Across all parameters considered for a state's rapid development, Bihar ranks ahead in the economic survey," he added.

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav will present the state's budget today.

New Budget to Prioritise Key Development Areas

Earlier, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said that the state's budget will focus on increasing women participation, infrastructure and connectivity and prioritising education, health and electricity.

Speaking with ANI ahead of the state's budget, Dilip Jaiswal said that the government will focus on opening incubation centres, making provisions for training for the skill development of youth with emphasis to make them self-reliant. "A unique Budget is going to be presented. The last Budget was around Rs 3,17,000 Crores. I hope that this year's Bihar Budget will be much more than that. Provisions are being made in the Budget to increase women's participation and their empowerment. Besides this, infrastructure and connectivity are important. For any state to develop, it should certainly have infrastructure and connectivity. So, we have emphasised this too in the Budget," Dilip Jaiswal told ANI.

Focus on Skill Development and Self-Reliance

"We are going to have a large-scale skill development... Right after matriculation, after class 10, we are going to bring in provisions for skill development. We are opening incubation centres, making provisions for training for the skill development of youth so that they can be taught how to be self-reliant," he added.

Push for Agro-Industries

Emphasising on government steps to support farmers, Dilip Jaiswal said that agriculture will not be part of agro-industries. He said that this step is taken to ensure that the farmers get better income for their produce. "Expansion of MSME and local industry is being done...We are gradually moving towards agro-industries. This is a new target by Bihar, that no Agriculture will be called Agro-Industry. So that farmers get better income for their produce and people get employment. In the sectors of education and electricity, we are going to make several provisions," he said. (ANI)