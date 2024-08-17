Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar bridge collapse: Under-construction structure over river Ganga falls again (WATCH)

    The repeated failures of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge have raised serious concerns about the safety and structural integrity of infrastructure projects in Bihar. Reports indicate that the state has witnessed the collapse of 15 bridges within just four weeks.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    A portion of the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar has collapsed, marking the third time the structure has failed. The latest incident follows a series of collapses that have plagued the project, with a previous section of the bridge falling on June 5, 2023, and the first collapse occurring during a thunderstorm on April 29, 2022.

    Among the collapsed structures is a bridge over the Parman River at Amhara village in Araria district's Forbesganj block, which was washed away by heavy floodwaters.

    The alarming frequency of these incidents has prompted legal action. On July 28, the Supreme Court of India ordered the Bihar government to respond to a petition concerning the recent spate of bridge collapses.

    The plea, filed by advocate Brajesh Singh, calls for the Nitish Kumar-led government to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges in the state.

    The three-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, directed the Bihar government and other relevant authorities to file a reply to the petition. The plea seeks to ensure that weak structures are either demolished or retrofitted, depending on their condition and feasibility.

    Over the past two years, Bihar has witnessed a series of significant bridge collapses in districts including Araria, Siwan, Madhubani, and Kishanganj. These incidents have resulted in fatalities, injuries, and widespread public concern.

    The petitioner has attributed these disasters to government negligence and a corrupt nexus between contractors and the agencies responsible for overseeing these projects.

