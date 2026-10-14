At least 13 children died after an overcrowded boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Vaishali district. The SDRF launched a rescue operation. President Murmu, PM Modi, and CM Samrat Choudhary expressed grief and announced compensation.

The bodies of children who lost their lives in a boat capsize incident in Bihar's Vaishali district were being taken for cremation on Wednesday, after at least 13 children aged 15 years or below died in the tragedy.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur Diara area, when an overcrowded boat carrying around 20 children capsized in the Ganga River. The children were travelling to attend a feast in a neighbouring village.

President Murmu Expresses Grief

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths, as rescue operations continued in the river following the incident. In a post on X, the President of India wrote, "The news of the deaths of children in the boat accident in Bihar's Vaishali district is deeply tragic. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this accident."

Rescue Operations Underway

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a massive search and rescue operation in the Ganga River following the tragedy. According to Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, seven people were rescued and taken to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where their condition was stable.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of multiple lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister said, "The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected." The PMO added, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

State Government and Opposition Respond

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, Yadav said around 30 people were reportedly aboard the boat when it capsized while they were returning after going to eat food. “Some children had gone by boat to eat food, and while returning, due to the capsizing of the boat, many people have lost their lives. Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, six have been referred to the hospital, and three people are safe,” he said. (ANI)