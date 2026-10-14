A tragic boat accident in Bihar's Vaishali district claimed the lives of 13 children aged 15 or younger. The boat, carrying about 20 children to a feast, capsized on Tuesday evening. Seven others were rescued and are in stable condition.

Thirteen children aged 15 years or below died after a boat carrying them capsized in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, District Magistrate Varsha Singh said.

According to the District Magistrate, the incident occurred at around 8:30 PM when a boat carrying about 20 children, who were travelling to attend a feast in a neighbouring village, capsized.

Speaking to the reporters, Varsha Singh described the incident as tragic and said that seven people had been rescued and taken to NMCH, where their condition was stable. "This is a very tragic incident; it occurred around 8:30 PM. We received information that a boat carrying 15–20 children, who were on their way to a feast in a neighbouring village, capsized. So far, seven people have been rescued and sent to NMCH; their condition is stable," she said.

13 Children Found Dead, Rescue Ops On

The District Magistrate added that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present at the spot and rescue operations were being carried out with the assistance of local divers. She further stated that 13 children had been found dead and that all those declared dead were aged 15 years or below. "An SDRF team is present here, and rescue operations are being conducted with the help of local divers. A total of 13 children have been found dead; all those declared dead are aged 15 or younger," the DM said.

Rescue operations were underway following the incident, with teams working to ascertain whether anyone else was missing. Further details are awaited.

PM, CM Announce Compensation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.

In an X post shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," the post read.

The PMO added, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)