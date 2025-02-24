Bihar: 7 dead, several injured as truck and tempo collide in Patna

A tragic accident on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, claimed seven lives and left several others injured late last night. According to the Masaurhi SDPO, a severe collision between a truck and a tempo caused both vehicles to fall off the bridge.

Bihar: 7 dead, several injured as truck and tempo collide in Patna anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

Patna: Seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, late last night, the Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said on Monday (Feb 24).

According to the Masaurhi SDPO, "A truck and a tempo collided on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, last night, resulting in seven deaths. Several others sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital. The collision was so severe that both the truck and tempo fell off the bridge."

Residents rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Rescue operations were carried out, and officials stated that efforts are underway to identify all the victims.

"Seven people died on the spot due to the collision. Many injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their condition remains critical," the SDPO added. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post shk

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon