At least 11 people, most of them minors, died after a boat they were travelling in capsized in Bihar's Vaishali district. The victims were on their way to attend a feast. An SDRF team has been dispatched for search and rescue operations.

At least 11 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

Minors Among Deceased, Search Operations On

Vaishali District Magistrate said that 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district. "Most of the deceased are minors who were travelling on the boat to attend the feast." District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations. More details are awaited (ANI)