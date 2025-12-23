Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, three former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators—Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale, and Ashwini Bhosale—have joined the BJP, in a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, former corporators Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale and Ashwini Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

BJP Highlights Hindutva and Development Agenda

Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol welcomed the leaders into the BJP, stating that the party stands firmly for Hindutva ideology while working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resolve for a Developed Maharashtra. Mohol said the BJP's "triple-engine government" at the Centre, state and civic level has strengthened public trust through development works and governance. He added that Pune is witnessing rapid growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis.

BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, former Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar, Srinath Bhimale and other senior party leaders were present during the induction. Speaking on the occasion, Ghate said that the new entrants share the party's Hindutva ideology and will play a key role in strengthening the BJP ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

New Entrants Express Confidence in BJP Leadership

Prithviraj Sutar said he was proud to join the BJP, describing it as the world's largest political party, and expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and development agenda.

Sanjay Bhosale said that while they adhered to the principles of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress failed to uphold them, prompting their decision to join the BJP.

Mohol Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Abroad

After the joining ceremony, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, while speaking to the media, launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during a lecture in Berlin, Germany, accusing him of repeatedly insulting India and its constitutional institutions on foreign soil. Mohol said Gandhi's comments reflected a consistent pattern of speaking negatively about the country whenever he travelled abroad. (ANI)