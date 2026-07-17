Karnataka LoP R Ashoka slammed the Bidadi township project as a 'real estate project' for Congress's political interests, extending BJP's support to farmers who are opposing the acquisition of their agricultural land for the proposed township.

BJP Alleges Political and Financial Motives

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday alleged that the proposed Bidadi township project was a "real estate project" and claimed that it was being pursued for political interests, while extending BJP's support to farmers opposing the land acquisition.

Speaking during a BJP protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against the Bidadi township project, Ashoka said farmers were not willing to give up their agricultural land and accused the state government of ignoring their concerns. "For the Bidadi project, it is a real estate project for the Congress party elections. Three state elections are coming in another six months. The agreement between DK Shivakumar and the central Congress leader, this project's entire money goes to the Congress party. That is the thing," Ashoka alleged.

Support for Farmers, Opposition to Land Acquisition

"Now, Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar are not the issue. The issue is with Bidadi farmers. We are discussing the Bidadi farmers. They are not ready to give the land because it is purely agricultural land. Coconut is there; many crops are there. Nobody wants a layout. They want to live there because more than 11 lakh to 12 lakh trees are there, and cattle are there. They want their land. That is why this is a real estate project, and BJP is supporting the farmers," he said.

Reacting to the government's stand on continuing the project, Ashoka said the BJP would oppose it and warned that the party would scrap the project if it comes to power. "The next government is the BJP government. We will not do this project. Now I advise DK Shivakumar, why are you doing this? What is the interest? For individual interest, you are doing this. For the public interest, you have to leave it. Please leave it, that is my advice," he said.

Ashoka also accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of adopting a "double standard" over the land acquisition process. On one side, he is saying there will be no force; on the other side, before announcing it, three more villages were acquired at night. This is the double standard of Congress," he alleged. He further claimed that the government was delaying the matter through an inquiry while farmers continued their protest.

"Farmers are already protesting. Everybody knows across the state that farmers are not giving the land. Why are you forcing them? You are forcing because of money. There is a lot of money in the Bidadi project. That money has to come to the Congress party. That is the agenda of DK Shivakumar," Ashoka alleged.

Leaders Question Government's Contradictory Stance

Earlier, BJP leaders and supporters staged a protest at Freedom Park against the proposed township project, raising concerns over land acquisition and its environmental impact. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar questioned the government's approach and said the party had become suspicious due to what he called contradictory statements on the issue. "The double standard or the total attitude of the government has made us more suspicious. On the one hand, the Chief Minister has said that we will not forcibly take away anybody's land. Those who are willing, only their land will be taken," he said.

'Land Mafia' Allegations and Lack of Studies

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje accused the Karnataka government of supporting a "land mafia" and alleged that the project lacked proper studies. "What is the goal of doing this project? For so many years, we were talking about the land mafia. The government is supporting the land mafia. But now it has become like this: the land mafia itself has become the government," she alleged. She said, "No feasibility study was done; there is no scientific study. Still, after so much opposition, farmers have been sitting there for 438 days, yet they are moving forward with land acquisition. They even issued the final notification. This is a complete anti-farmer government."

Karandlaje said the BJP and JD(S) would oppose the project and urged the government to focus on developing existing layouts before acquiring more land. "BJP will strongly oppose, and also JD(S) is opposing. Totally, NDA is opposing the Bidadi project. We don't want it because there is no infrastructure in existing layouts like Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage and Visvesvaraya Layout. First create infrastructure there, then take forward these schemes," she said.

Environmental Concerns and Alternative Locations

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayana Swamy alleged that fertile agricultural land and thousands of trees would be affected due to the township project. "The government is going to grab the lands of farmers, which are fertile lands. Lakhs of trees are there, and they are going to cut the trees and form a layout. The congestion will increase, and farmers are not ready to give up their lands," he said. He claimed that nearly 80 per cent of farmers were against the project and suggested alternative locations for the township. "Why take up this project in Bidadi? There are so many other places like Chikkaballapur, Kolar, KGF and Tumakuru where the township can be developed," Narayana Swamy said.

BJP MLAs, MPs, former MLAs and former MPs are staging a day-long sit-in at Freedom Park demanding the scrapping of the Bidadi Township project and withdrawal of cases against protesters. (ANI)