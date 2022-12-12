Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi, BJP top leaders to attend ceremony

    The Bharatiya Janata Party won by a landslide in the most recent state assembly elections, and Bhupendra Patel is set to take office as chief minister on Monday. Prominent BJP officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, will be present for the oath-taking event.

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today 20 ministers to take oath PM Modi BJP top leaders to attend ceremony gcw
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 8:26 AM IST

    BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar on Monday. At 2 pm, Governor Acharya Devvrat will swear in Patel as the 18th Chief Minister at the Helipad Ground next to the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states will all be present at the ceremony. According to reports, in addition to Bhupendra Patel, roughly 20 cabinet members would also take the oath today and assume responsibility for their various posts the next day.

    According to sources, the Gujarat BJP President has invited MLAs who would join the cabinet to the ceremony. MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry, they added.

    The BJP gained a massive 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly election, the most seats any party has taken home since the state was formed in 1960. The BJP's victory in Gujarat's seventh straight Assembly election is the party's largest victory since the state was created in 1960. Bhupendra Patel’s winning margin of 1.92 lakh in Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district was the highest in the state. 

    On September 13, 2021, Patel took the oath of office as Gujarat's 17th chief minister. On September 12, 2021, he won his first election as the BJP parliamentary party's leader. In the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad), where he started his political career as a member of the Memnagar municipality.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
