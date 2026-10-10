The 19-day ABVP-led agitation at Banaras Hindu University concluded after the VC's intervention. Key outcomes include suspending the Chief Proctor's powers pending an inquiry and written assurances on security and other student demands.

The 19-day-long agitation led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Unit, over a 10-point charter of demands concerning student safety, dignity, transparency and justice concluded on Saturday following the intervention of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi. The Vice-Chancellor visited the protest site, interacted with the students on hunger strike and facilitated the conclusion of the strike after the university administration issued a written communication outlining decisions and proposed action on their demands.

Key Outcomes of the Protest

A key outcome of the agitation is the decision that the Chief Proctor will not exercise powers relating to student matters until the inquiry committee submits its report. During this period, decisions concerning student matters will be taken by the Vice-Chancellor. The university’s Coordination Committee on Student Matters (CCSM), after several rounds of discussions with the protesting students, also agreed to constitute an inquiry committee to examine the booking of Pandit Omkarnath Thakur Auditorium on September 12, 2026, and complaints received against the Chief Proctor. An official notification regarding the arrangement is scheduled to be issued on October 12, 2026.

19-Day Democratic Struggle

The agitation began with ABVP BHU Unit raising a 10-point charter of demands focused on student welfare and administrative accountability. Over the course of 19 days, the movement witnessed memorandums, sit-ins, silent demonstrations, open-mic programmes, Sunderkand recitation, symbolic demonstrations, effigy burning and mass email campaigns. Following the absence of decisive action on the demands, an indefinite hunger strike commenced on October 8. The written communication issued by CCSM, outlining decisions and a framework for addressing the students’ concerns, paved the way for the conclusion of the agitation.

University's Commitments on Campus Safety and Facilities

The university administration has also agreed to facilitate appeals by students aggrieved by disciplinary action and conclude decisions on such appeals. Other measures include improving CCTV surveillance and lighting, particularly at sensitive locations; ensuring compliance with prescribed rate lists at campus food stalls; developing mechanisms to restrict reckless driving and regulate the entry of outsiders into playgrounds; arranging adequate round-the-clock security in the Madhuban area; and reviewing security guards’ salary-related issues in accordance with DGMS guidelines. The administration has stated that efforts will be made to complete these measures within 45 days, while progress on the remaining demands will be reviewed twice a month.

ABVP Leadership Reacts to the Outcome

ABVP BHU Unit President Pallav Suman said, “Students have pursued their demands through a sustained and democratic struggle for 19 days. The movement was aimed at ensuring student safety, administrative accountability and justice on issues affecting the university community. The decision to restrict the Chief Proctor’s exercise of powers relating to student matters until the inquiry committee submits its report, with the Vice-Chancellor taking decisions in the interim, is an important development. The university administration must now ensure the impartiality of the inquiry and the timely implementation of all written commitments.”

ABVP BHU Unit Secretary Anurag Tiwari said, “The written decisions issued by the university administration mark an important outcome of the agitation. The inquiry into the auditorium allotment and complaints against the Chief Proctor, the provision for appeals against disciplinary action, and measures to strengthen campus security and improve facilities address several significant student concerns. The administration must ensure that these decisions are implemented within the stipulated timeframe and that the remaining demands receive appropriate attention.”

Conclusion of Agitation and Call for Accountability

Following the conclusion of the hunger strike, the students paid their respects at the statue of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and subsequently visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers, marking the conclusion of the agitation.

ABVP BHU Unit reiterated that the written decisions must be translated into concrete action within the stipulated timeframe. It emphasised that the inquiry must be conducted impartially, the concerns raised by students must be addressed effectively, and regular reviews must ensure accountability in the implementation of the university administration’s commitments. (ANI)