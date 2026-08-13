BHU Research Scholar Asim Mondal and his team won third place in the 'Sustainability & Environmental Impact' category of the National Handloom Hackathon 2026, organised by the Ministry of Textiles. The team was awarded at the SUTRA 2026 conclave.

Asim Mondal, a Research Scholar in Textile Design, Department of Painting, Faculty of Visual Arts, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has brought laurels to the University by securing Third Position in the "Sustainability & Environmental Impact" Category of the National Handloom Hackathon 2026, along with his team.

The Hackathon's Journey

The National Handloom Hackathon 2026 was organised as an initiative of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The competition was held on August 1 at R&D Park, IIT Delhi. The hackathon was conducted in three stages and witnessed participation from approximately 2,500 participants from across the country.

In the first stage, the team's innovative idea was shortlisted among the Top 100 entries across various categories. The team was subsequently invited to Delhi for the second stage, where, after presenting its idea, it was selected among the Top 40 teams. In the final stage, the shortlisted teams were provided with expert guidance and mentorship to further develop and refine their ideas. The team presented its final concept before the jury and successfully secured Third Position in the "Sustainability & Environmental Impact" Category.

Team and Recognition

Asim Mondal was supported by his team members, Kriti Mishra and Abhideepsh Prashant Sagar, both students of the Faculty of Law, BHU. In recognition of this remarkable achievement, Asim Mondal and his team members were awarded medals and certificates at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, during the First Conclave of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) - SUTRA 2026, organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

This achievement is a matter of great pride for BHU and the Department of Painting, Faculty of Visual Arts. It reflects the team's creativity, innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and commitment to sustainable development and the advancement of the handloom sector. (ANI)