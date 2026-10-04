The indefinite strike by ABVP at BHU continued for the 12th day. Students, including women, wrote letters in their blood to protest the administration's alleged apathy towards their 10-point demands for student safety, justice, and accountability.

The indefinite strike by the BHU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) continued for the 12th day today, demanding 10 points related to student safety, administrative accountability, and other student interests at Banaras Hindu University. Despite the ongoing protest for 12 days, ABVP workers registered their protest with the university administration by writing letters in their blood.

Protest Intensifies with Letters in Blood

Female students also wrote letters in their blood, expressing their displeasure with the protest and highlighting the demand for student safety and justice. Through the letter written in their blood, ABVP workers drew the university administration's attention to the pending student problems and the ongoing neglect of issues. The organisation stated that the protest has been ongoing peacefully for the past 12 days, but the administration has yet to take any effective steps to address their demands. The organisation described this as a sign of the administration's insensitivity and apathy toward student welfare.

ABVP Leaders Criticize Administration's Apathy

ABVP BHU unit president Pallav Suman stated that the university administration's primary responsibility is to ensure the safety, respect, and a better academic environment for students. However, today, students are forced to continuously protest for their legitimate demands. He said, "We have been on an indefinite strike for the past 12 days to press for our ten-point demands. In the past five days, only one person from the university administration has visited to speak with the students, raising questions about the administration's seriousness and sensitivity. Students, including activists, have written letters in their blood, making it clear how important the issue of student safety and justice is to them. The administration must now resolve the students' problems in a timely manner and ensure accountability."

Key Demands of the Protest

ABVP BHU unit minister Anurag Tiwari said, "The administration's silence on issues related to student safety and their rights is worrying. The organization's ten-point demands include the resignation of the Chief Proctor, holding the Proctorial Board accountable, reviewing punitive actions taken against students, strengthening campus security, preventing unauthorised entry, installing CCTV cameras and streetlights, impartially investigating the auditorium allocation process, and ensuring transparency in administrative decisions related to student interests. Instead of ignoring the movement, the university administration should seriously engage with the students and take concrete action on their demands."

Future Course of Action

ABVP BHU unit announced that a press conference will be held on October 5, 2026, regarding the current status of the movement, the ten-point demands, the role of the university administration, and recent events. The organisation will present its views on the movement's future strategy and direction.

The organisation clarified that the indefinite strike will continue until concrete and immediate action is taken on the students' demands. ABVP appealed to the university administration to give top priority to student interests, establish immediate dialogue and take effective steps towards resolving the pending demands.