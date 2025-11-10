A 21-year-old social media influencer was found dead in Bhopal under suspicious circumstances. Police said she had injury marks and died after a trip with a friend, who has been detained. The family alleges she was murdered by her friend.

A shocking incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, where a 21-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, a police officer said on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Sagar district, was a social media influencer and she was living here in Bhopal.

According to family members, she returned to Bhopal from her home after the Gyaras festival on November 3. She immediately went on a trip along with her friend Qasim, a resident of Ujjain district, on the same day.

According to the police, while returning toward Bhopal on Sunday (November 9), Khushboo became unconscious and was admitted to the hospital, but later died.

Police Probe Underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Bairagarh) Aditya Raj Singh Thakur said, "Yesterday, Khajuri Sadak police station received information that a 21-year-old woman had become unconscious and died later. She was admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal at the time of the incident. Acting on the information, the police team reached Chirayu hospital, and a case was registered at Khajuri Sadak police station in the matter."

Currently, the post-mortem has been conducted, and further action will be taken accordingly. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that there were injury marks on the body of the woman, though the exact reason would be known after the PM report, the officer said. "The man, who was with the woman, has been identified as Qasim, a resident of Ujjain, and he was brought to the police station for interrogation. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Family Alleges Murder, Seeks Justice

On the other hand, the victim's family member alleged that Qasim, with whom she went on a trip, killed her. "My sister came to Bhopal from home on November 3, and a man named Qasim took her for a trip on the same day. He brought her dead body from there yesterday. There are various injury marks on the body, and she has been murdered by him," the victim's sister told ANI.

Additionally, the victim's mother also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for justice in the matter. "My daughter lived here in Bhopal. She came home on the occasion of Gyaras and returned to Bhopal on November 3. On her return, Qasim went to the railway station to pick her up and told me not to worry, as she was with him. On November 8, I called my daughter and she replied that she was fine. After that, I received information to come to the hospital. We want justice from the administration. How did my daughter die? I want justice. CM Mohan Yadav ji, if you are hearing, please give us justice," the victim's mother told ANI.