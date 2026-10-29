BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi and PM Modi target Congress following MLC election losses, citing that the party suffered a complete rout in ballot-based polls, challenging their past criticism of electronic voting machines used in general elections.

BJP Targets Congress Over MLC Election Results

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): BJP Bihar state president Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday targeted the Congress following the MLC election results, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exposed the party's "duplicitous character" and questioning its claims over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Reacting to the Prime Minister's tweet on the election results, Saraogi told ANI that the elections were conducted using ballot papers, with votes cast by educated citizens, socially conscious individuals and teachers, yet the Congress faced a defeat.

"The Prime Minister has rightly exposed the dark truth behind the Congress party's duplicitous character and its crocodile tears. These elections were conducted using ballot papers, with votes cast by educated citizens, socially conscious individuals and teachers. Yet, even in this format, the Congress faced a complete rout," Saraogi said. He further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political base had weakened and alleged that the public had lost faith in the Congress and its alliance. "It is clear that Rahul Gandhi's so-called political base has become entirely barren, and the general public has lost all faith in both the Congress and its arrogant, opportunistic alliance," he said.

PM Modi's Remarks and Election Context

PM Modi on Wednesday took a jab at the Congress party following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clean sweep in Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all four seats. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" The Prime Minister’s sarcastic post comes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies recorded strong performances, including a 4-0 sweep by the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, while the Congress suffered significant setbacks.

Congress Counter-Allegations

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Rai claimed the BJP was “completely cornered” in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council MLC election results. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi was secured through "malpractice and theft". Rai said the results of the MLC elections demonstrated that the BJP had been wiped out, claiming the public had delivered its verdict against the ruling party. "I would simply say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is now completely cornered. The results of these two MLC elections demonstrate that Modi had actually lost the 2024 election in Varanasi; he was made to win only through malpractice and theft. The public has clearly spoken--they have delivered a victory in the MLC elections, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been completely wiped out," Rai told ANI.