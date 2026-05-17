Poet Kumar Vishwas expressed joy over the Bhojshala verdict, calling it a 'matter of great fortune'. He also supported PM Modi's appeal on resource conservation, stating national interest should transcend politics, amid the MP High Court's ruling.

Renowned poet and speaker Kumar Vishwas on Saturday expressed immense happiness over the recent court's verdict on the Bhojshala case, terming it a "matter of great fortune" for the country. Speaking to the media in Mathura, Vishwas shared his deep emotional connection to the historic site in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. "It is a matter of great fortune. It has been my personal privilege to visit Dhar on several occasions--to offer my obeisance at that sacred site. Today, my heart is filled with immense joy," the poet said.

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Vishwas on National Interest

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent socioeconomic appeals to the nation regarding resource conservation, the noted poet emphasised that national interest should transcend political differences. "If he (PM Modi) has issued an appeal to the public, it deserves to be heeded. He has urged people to reduce their consumption of petrol and to curb their purchases of gold," Vishwas noted. "It is, of course, the prerogative of the Opposition to identify flaws in the ruling party's actions and to speak out against them; let them continue to perform their duty," Vishwas added.

High Court's Landmark Decision

The comments come amid widespread reactions following the Madhya Pradesh High court's milestone decision regarding the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, which has drawn major responses from cultural and political figures across the country.

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex was that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty. The court also partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) April 7, 2003 order, which had permitted the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the site on Fridays.

ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare said the Bhojshala complex would continue to remain under the protection and supervision of the ASI. "The entire administration and regulation of this monument shall remain exclusively with the ASI," Khare said.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the verdict "historic" and said the court had recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj. The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

Meanwhile, two caveat petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India, anticipating a possible challenge to the High Court verdict by the Muslim side.