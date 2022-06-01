Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bhent-Mulaqaat Abhiyan' CM reveals a softer version of himself as he interacts affectionately with the kids

    Children were sweetly calling him ‘Kaka’, presented handmade sketches and paintings

    Bhent Mulaqaat Abhiyan CM reveals a softer version of himself as he interacts affectionately with the kids
    Raipur 31 May 2022/ Many facets of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel’s personality has been revealed during his mammoth public interaction drive—‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’—including a softer version of him with the kids. He is not only interacting with the kids with great affection and a broad smile on his face but also fulfilling their wishes. People across the state are heaping praise on this gesture of Mr. Baghel.

    During the early days of his meet and greet programme, Chief Minister has made an announcement to gift a ‘helicopter ride’ to top ten meritorious students of class 10th and 12th state board examinations along with toppers of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Chief Minister affectionately interacted with the children during his tour of about 16 assembly constituencies so far. On sweet demands of kids, he tried his hands on skipping rope, playing traditional games like ‘gilli-danda’ and ‘bhaura’ (spinning top). Besides, he is also encouraging and appreciating the curiosity of school children by answering their questions in an interesting way.

    This is not it! Mr. Baghel is also fulfilling the wishes and demands of the children. He fulfilled the wish of Smriti, a student studying in class II, to fly in the helicopter and gave her and three other children a ‘helicopter ride’.

    The children are also showing their affection to Chief Minister by presenting him gifts. Ayush Jaiswal drew a sketch of the Chief Minister with a pencil and presented him at a programme organized at Bade Dongar in Kondagaon district. Ayush, a student of class 12, told the Chief Minister that Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools are shaping the lives of thousands of students. Chief Minister became emotional when school girls present a painting of him and his mother at a programme held in Bhainsgaon of Bastar district.

    Chief Minister has interacted with children and students at every stop during his assembly constituency-wise tour so far. During one of his meet-and-greet programme, he saw a girl named Lokeshwari crying in the corner. He beckoned the girl immediately and consoled her. He later announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh after listening to problems of the sobbing girl.

    The announcements made by Chief Minister are being implemented immediately. With this public interaction drive, Chief Minister aims to directly interact with public taking feedback about the implementation of government schemes. However, the way he is showing affection towards the children and the way children are confidently expressing their wishes in front of the Chief Minister, it seems that the efforts to build ‘Nava Chhattisgarh’ (New Chhattisgarh) are paying off.

