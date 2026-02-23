Union Minister Amit Shah interacted with Bharat Taxi drivers, highlighting the cooperative ride-hailing platform's model. He stated that unlike other services, Bharat Taxi makes drivers the owners, ensuring the profit goes to them directly.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday interacted with cab drivers of the Bharat Taxi app service in Delhi, emphasizing that the cooperative-based ride-hailing platform ensures the profit goes to those who work hard rather than to cooperative owners.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had launched India's first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, "Bharat Taxi," on February 5 in Delhi.

A New Cooperative Model

Speaking to the drivers, Amit Shah explained the fundamental difference between Bharat Taxi and other ride- hailing platform. "The concept is that the one who is working hard, the one who is toiling, should get the profit, not some rich man. Why did we come up with the idea of Bharat Taxi? You said that there were a lot of complaints, 30 per cent was deducted, and there was no certainty," Amit Shah said.

The Union Minister further highlighted that while the tarditional ride- hailing platforms aim to enrich their owners, the Bharat Taxi model makes the drivers themselves owners. "The purpose of running those companies is to make the owners rich. Our purpose is also to make the owners rich. The only difference is that you are the owner," Amit Shah added.

The Bharat Taxi platform operates on a cooperative model, where drivers are stakeholders and beneficiaries of the profits generated, unlike conventional ride-hailing services, where a significant commission is deducted by the platform.

Strategic Partnerships and Integrations

Collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police

Under the MoU signed between Delhi Traffic Police and Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, Bharat Taxi will be permitted to digitally operate 34 prepaid taxi booths across 21 locations in Delhi, thereby enhancing passenger safety, transparency, driver income, and service quality.

With the support of Delhi Traffic Police, Bharat Taxi has also established a Joint Command and Control Centre, which includes real-time ride monitoring, SOS alerts, and rapid emergency response mechanisms, promoting road safety, regulatory compliance, and commuter security.

Digital India Integration

Under the MoU with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY, advisory and technical support will be provided to Bharat Taxi under the Digital India framework, enabling integration with DigiLocker, UMANG, and API Setu. This will provide Sarathis with paperless onboarding, unified access to government services, secure interoperable operations, cashless payments, and improved operational efficiency.

Last-Mile Connectivity with DMRC

Under the partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), last-mile connectivity will be provided at 10 major metro stations through bike taxis, e-autos/CNG autos, and cabs, allowing passengers to plan and pay for end-to-end journeys on a single platform, while enabling higher trip volumes and reduced idle time for drivers.

Nationwide Airport Operations

The MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will regulate Bharat Taxi operations at AAI airports nationwide, including pickup zones, signage permissions, and strict security and service standards, thereby enabling regulated airport operations across India.

Enhanced IGI Airport Services

Under the agreement with Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation / Delhi Airport Parking Services (DAPS - GMR supported), Bharat Taxi's white cab services have been permitted at multiple parking locations across IGI Airport terminals. DAPS will provide a 20% discount on the ₹245 per-trip pickup fee for the first year, which will complement Bharat Taxi's Kaali Peeli services and significantly increase airport ride volumes and revenues. (ANI)