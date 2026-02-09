Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated that conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar would be an 'insult' to freedom fighters. This follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's support for the award, while another Congress leader called Savarkar a 'fascist'.

Congress Leaders Oppose Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

It will be an 'insult' to the Bharat Ratna award and to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to the country if Veer Savarkar is conferred the Bharat Ratna, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on Monday.

"Apmaan hoga. If we keep giving Bharat Ratna to the people who kept apologising to the British, then it will be an insult to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country, including BR Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi," Tagore told ANI.

The Congress leader's comments come a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that if the country's highest civilian honour is given to Savarkar, the award's prestige itself will be increased. However, another Congress leader, Husain Dalwai, told ANI that Savarkar "helped the British government", and said that Bhagwat should ask the Britishers for the award instead.

"Savarkar helped the British government while the Congress was fighting for India's freedom. He was a fascist. How can such a person be given the Bharat Ratna? Mohan Bhagwat should urge the British government to award Savarkar a 'British Ratna' instead," he said in Mumbai.

RSS Chief Backs Award, Says It Will Increase Prestige

While speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' here on Sunday, Bhagwat said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance. "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.

Savarkar's Grandson Suggests Alternative Honour

The grandson of Savarkar, Rajendra Savarkar, has called for the Central government to recognise the title of 'Swatantraveer' for his grandfather, saying that it would be akin to the title of 'Mahatma' given to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. "If the government wants to honour Savarkar ji, it would be more appropriate to officially recognise the title of 'swatantraveer'. Just as the title of 'Mahatma' given to Mahatma Gandhi was officially recognised during the British era through a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Central Provinces," Rajendra Savarkar told ANI on Sunday from Nashik, the birthplace of his grandfather.

While Savarkar's grandson agreed with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that giving Bharat Ratna to the ideologue will raise the award's prestige itself, he said that his family has never demanded the award nor will they ever. (ANI)