At Bharat Parv, 24-year-old C.H. Vanshitha showcases Telangana's GI-tagged Cheriyal paintings. Following her mother's footsteps, she is on a mission to preserve the centuries-old scroll art, which narrates tales from epics and local folklore.

Amid the vibrant display of India's diverse cultural heritage at Bharat Parv in Ekta Nagar, one stall stood out for its colours, stories, and history, the intricate Cheriyal paintings of Telangana, showcased by a 24-year-old artist named C.H. Vanshitha, as per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). She and her mother are on a heartfelt mission to preserve and promote this centuries-old storytelling art form that symbolises the cultural essence of Telangana.

What is Cheriyal Painting?

Cheriyal Painting, a traditional scroll art form from Telangana's small town of Cheriyal, proudly holds the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its cultural heritage. These vibrant narrative paintings are created on khadi cloth, treated with a mixture of tamarind seed paste, rice starch, and chalk powder to form a durable base. Artists use natural colours derived from minerals, flowers, and seashells, applying them with handmade brushes to depict scenes from Indian epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and local folklore. Each painting unfolds like a visual story, narrating the rich traditions and lifestyles of rural Telangana.

Cheriyal scrolls are distinguished by their bright red backgrounds, expressive faces, and bold outlines, making them instantly recognisable.

From Storytelling Aid to Decorative Art

Traditionally used as storytelling aids by folk singers and performers, today these paintings have evolved into wall hangings, masks, and decorative art pieces. The craft is sustained by hereditary families of Nakashi artists, who continue to innovate while preserving its age-old techniques.

A Legacy of Passion and Responsibility

Over time, as new forms of entertainment emerged, this art form began to fade from public life, but for this young artist and her mother, keeping it alive has become both a passion and a responsibility. For the first time, she comes to this exhibition alone and proudly showcases her traditional art. "We grew up surrounded by this art," says C.H. Vanshitha, a B.Tech in education. "My mother has been doing it for the last 15 years, and now I am into it full-time for the last four years. Every painting we create carries the stories of our people, our gods, and our ancestors. We want the world to know how rich our traditional storytelling heritage is."

Reviving Ancient Storytelling at Bharat Parv

Their vibrant exhibit at Bharat Parv drew a good number of curious visitors. Each scroll, toy, and mask told a story from episodes of the Ramayana and Mahabharata to tales of village life and folklore. The visitors were not only captivated by the visual beauty but also intrigued by the narration that accompanied the paintings, reviving the ancient practice of storytelling through art.

Bharat Parv, organised at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity, serves as a platform for artisans and performers from across India to present their regional traditions. The participation of this 24-year-old girl from Telangana highlighted the event's core purpose: celebrating India's unity in diversity through its arts and crafts.

Preserving Tradition in a Digital Age

In an era dominated by digital art and modern storytelling, the dedication to preserving Cheriyal paintings stands as a testament to the enduring power of tradition, creativity, and family bonds. The girl is ensuring that the ancient stories of Telangana continue to find a voice, one scroll at a time. (ANI)