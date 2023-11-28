'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': India cheers safe evacuation of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel after 17 days (WATCH)

The safe evacuation of 41 workers from collapsed Silkyara tunnel was met with expressions of joy, including hugs and cheers from those present. Chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" resonated in celebration.

In a remarkable achievement, rescue workers successfully extracted all 41 individuals who were trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, concluding a multi-agency operation that spanned nearly 17 days. The operation teetered between hope and despair before reaching a positive resolution. Union Minister VK Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome to the rescued workers as they emerged through a steel chute, which served as a 60-meter escape passage. National Disaster Response Force personnel played a crucial role in bringing the workers to safety.

The initial ambulance, carrying the first of the 41 workers, left the tunnel entrance around 8 pm, approximately an hour after a team of rat-hole mining experts successfully cleared the last stretch of rubble. The conclusion of this arduous ordeal was met with expressions of joy, including hugs and cheers from those present. Outside the tunnel, chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" resonated in celebration.

Ambulances, pre-positioned at the tunnel, transported the workers to a community health centre where a dedicated 41-bed ward had been prepared for their immediate medical needs. Before reaching the health center, the rescued workers underwent a rapid medical checkup as they emerged from the steel pipe.

The tunnel collapse, which occurred on November 12, had blocked the exit for the trapped workers. Throughout their ordeal, essential supplies such as food and medicines were sent to them through a six-inch pipe that was carefully maneuvered through the rubble of the collapsed portion. The successful rescue marks the end of a challenging chapter, bringing relief and jubilation to all involved in the operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience displayed by the trapped workers and their families. Additionally, he commended the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel involved in the challenging operation. The successful rescue marks a significant achievement and relief for all parties involved in the mission and for citizens of the nation, who expressed relief following the safe evacuation of all 41 workers.

From politicians, celebrities, cricketers and more, here's a look at how India celebrated the rescue mission: