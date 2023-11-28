Amazing example of humanity, teamwork: PM Modi after 41 workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

In a successful culmination of a 17-day multi-agency operation, all 41 men who were trapped underground in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Silkyara have been rescued.

In a successful culmination of a 17-day multi-agency operation, all 41 men who were trapped underground in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Silkyara have been rescued. The operation faced challenges as high-tech machines, or augers, failed to drill through the nearly 60 meters of rock that posed a threat to the workers. As a last resort, the banned manual "rat-hole" mining technique was employed to ensure the workers' safe extraction.

During the extraction process, each worker was carefully brought to the surface on specially modified stretchers. These stretchers were lowered manually down a two-meter-wide pipe that had been inserted into holes drilled into the hillside. Prior to the workers' rescue, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) descended through the pipe to assess the conditions and guide the workers through the rescue protocols.

To facilitate a smooth transition for the rescued workers, the extraction process was intentionally slow, allowing each individual to re-acclimatize to the surface conditions. The surface temperature, at around 14 degrees Celsius, marked a significant change from the conditions underground.

Visuals from the rescue site captured ambulances leaving the area, with one ambulance assigned to each of the 41 workers. These ambulances will be granted a 'green corridor' to swiftly transport the workers to emergency medical facilities in Chinyalisaur, located approximately 30 km away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience displayed by the trapped workers and their families. Additionally, he commended the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel involved in the challenging operation. The successful rescue marks a significant achievement and relief for all parties involved in the mission.

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to those trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, our friends will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough," the PM wrote on X.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination gave new life to our labourer brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu posted, "I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history."