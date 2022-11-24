Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Steps will be stronger, when we walk together': Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this morning as Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra moved through Madhya Pradesh. The Congress shared an image of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi walking shoulder to shoulder and wrote: "Our steps will be stronger when we walk together."
     

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members joined her brother Rahul Gandhi this morning as the Bharat Jodo Yatra moved through Madhya Pradesh. Her son Raihan Vadra has also joined the Yatra.

    The Congress' official account tweeted in Hindi, "Our steps will be stronger when we walk together," along with a photo of the Gandhi siblings. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, two prominent Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, also participated in the yatra.

    The yatra will travel 380 kilometres across Madhya Pradesh before continuing on to Rajasthan. It entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after finishing its journey through Maharashtra. As the foot procession entered Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, a sizable group of Congressmen arrived in Bodarli village with the tricolour.

    The Congress is making another last effort to mobilise support for the 2024 general election with a 3570-km march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The march would travel through five Lok Sabha seats and 26 Assembly districts in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP controls the majority of these.

