    Bharat Jodo Yatra: 4 people electrocuted during Congress' march in Karnataka; hospitalised

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Four people were electrocuted in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday (October 16) near Bellary in Karnataka. It is reportedly said that one of the participants of the Yatra was holding an iron rod with the Congress flag. He, along with three others, was electrocuted.

    The injured have been shifted to a hospital. According to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, "The victims were treated by doctors in the ambulance at the spot. They were then shifted to the hospital for further treatment."

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Began in the morning from Sanganakal village, Bellary.

    On Saturday, the foot march reached a milestone covering 1000 kilometres during the southern-leg of the journey. The 3570-km yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian in the history of India. This march will be a historic event for the Indian National Congress and the entire country.

    It can be seen that this is the longest march on foot by any Indian in the history of India. Earlier, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march was the longest march by foot (389 kilometres in 24 days) between Sabarmati ashram to Dandi (Navasari) in Gujarat state.

    Many co-marchers, including Congress legislators, district INC committees, workers, cadres and support staff, are astonished at the energy level Rahul Gandhi has displayed en route the yatra. The routine that he followed during the last 1000 kilometres has motivated many co-marchers.

    According to reports, Rahul Gandhi makes twenty minutes of exercise and will have a light breakfast before joining the 25 kilometre-long foot march. The Congress leader's commitment to make the yatra a political success has inspired several party workers and supporters.

    The yatra has so far covered the three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. What surprised the organisers of the Bharat Jodo Yatra are the lakhs of people from common walks of life participating in the historic journey.

