Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Bodhan AI Centre of Excellence at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026. The event aims to integrate AI into India's education ecosystem and develop the Bharat EduAI Stack.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. The event was also graced by Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education. During the event, Pradhan launched the Bodhan AI Centre of Excellence.

Advancing AI in India's Education Ecosystem

The Conclave marks a significant step in advancing the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India's education ecosystem, the Ministry of Education said in an official statement.

Senior officials including the Secretary, School Education & Literacy, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Higher Education (DoHE), Vineet Joshi, ; Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan; Director, IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti; academic leaders, researchers, and founders from leading startups who use AI in Education, participated in the proceedings.

Core Objectives and Priority Verticals

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 is envisioned as a national platform for landscape discovery, strategic alignment, and partnership building in AI-enabled education. Its primary purpose is to: Enable landscape discovery and ecosystem mapping to identify gaps and opportunities; Support strategic partnerships across government, academia, startups, and industry; Mark the beginning of the development of the Bharat EduAI Stack, an open and interoperable architecture to build, integrate, and scale AI-powered learning solutions across India, as per the ministry.

The conclave will engage solutions across four priority verticals - AI for School Education, AI for Higher Education, AI for Skilling and Workforce Readiness, and AI Research and Deep Technology.

Pradhan's Call for a Sovereign, India-Centric AI

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the two-day conclave brings together academia, industry, policymakers, start-ups, innovators, scientific leadership and the skilling ecosystem to integrate AI in education at scale and develop the 'Bharat EduAI Stack'.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to make India AI-ready and has emphasised the need for developing and deploying ethical, responsible and inclusive AI.

Pradhan underlined that India's AI will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture and sovereign by capability.

Stressing the importance of embedding AI in education to empower students and support teachers, he called upon all stakeholders to build scalable, responsible, ethical and India-centric sovereign AI models for transforming education and realising the goal of Viksit Bharat.

He expressed confidence that the collective wisdom of the conclave would pave the way for enhancing India's AI capacity, strengthening India's leadership in AI, building a DPI in education and ensuring AI For All.

Conclave Highlights and Future Path

Sukanta Majumdar on 'SAFE' AI

Sukanta Majumdar, in his address, said that as we move towards the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, let us commit to S.A.F.E. AI Secure, Accountable, Fair, and Empowering so that India shapes technology for inclusive progress.

Exhibition and Special Session on Bodhan.ai

An exhibition showcasing AI-driven innovations in school education, higher education, and skilling was also inaugurated, providing a platform for interaction between policymakers and innovators.

The Conclave witnessed a special session on Bodhan.ai, AI Centre of Excellence for Education at IIT Madras. A detailed presentation was made on the initiative including the need for building an open Bharat EduAI Stack.

Pratyush Kumar, CEO, Sarvam AI also addressed the gathering and discussed about the future of AI in education.

Looking Ahead

The Conclave will continue on 13 February with sessions focusing on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI Platforms, Emerging Technologies, Skills, and Higher Education. (ANI)

