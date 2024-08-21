Bharat Bandh protests turn violent in Patna: Police lathicharge; major rail, road disrupted (WATCH)

In Patna, the protests were marked by escalating tensions, with protesters reportedly disrupting public order and obstructing traffic. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh, the protesters were "taking law and order into their own hands."

Bihar's Patna on Wednesday (August 21) witnessed massive unrest as police resorted to lathi-charge to control protesters staging a Bharat Bandh in protest against the Supreme Court's decision on SC-ST reservation. The bandh, organized by 21 national organizations, aimed to challenge the court's ruling on community-based reservations, leading to widespread disruptions across the state.

In Patna, the protests were marked by escalating tensions, with protesters reportedly disrupting public order and obstructing traffic. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh, the protesters were "taking law and order into their own hands."

Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

"The protest was not peaceful, and despite efforts to reason with the agitators, we had to use mild force to restore order and ensure that public transportation was not severely impacted," Singh said.

In addition to Patna, protests also erupted in other districts including Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, and Madhepura. In Muzaffarpur, protesters briefly set up blockades, causing temporary disruptions to vehicular movement. In Jehanabad, clashes occurred between protesters and security personnel when attempts were made to block traffic on National Highway-83. Sub-Inspector Hulas Baitha reported that five protesters were detained for their attempts to obstruct traffic at Unta Chowk, and order was eventually restored.

Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

The disturbances also impacted recruitment exams being conducted across the state for various police positions. In light of the ongoing protests, the state government had previously instructed police forces to facilitate the smooth transportation of examinees to their test centers.

Latest Videos