Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Bandh protests turn violent in Patna: Police lathicharge; major rail, road disrupted (WATCH)

    In Patna, the protests were marked by escalating tensions, with protesters reportedly disrupting public order and obstructing traffic. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh, the protesters were "taking law and order into their own hands."

    Bharat Bandh protests turn violent in Patna: Police lathicharge; major rail, road disrupted (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    Bihar's Patna on Wednesday (August 21) witnessed massive unrest as police resorted to lathi-charge to control protesters staging a Bharat Bandh in protest against the Supreme Court's decision on SC-ST reservation. The bandh, organized by 21 national organizations, aimed to challenge the court's ruling on community-based reservations, leading to widespread disruptions across the state.

    In Patna, the protests were marked by escalating tensions, with protesters reportedly disrupting public order and obstructing traffic. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh, the protesters were "taking law and order into their own hands."

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

    "The protest was not peaceful, and despite efforts to reason with the agitators, we had to use mild force to restore order and ensure that public transportation was not severely impacted," Singh said.

    In addition to Patna, protests also erupted in other districts including Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, and Madhepura. In Muzaffarpur, protesters briefly set up blockades, causing temporary disruptions to vehicular movement. In Jehanabad, clashes occurred between protesters and security personnel when attempts were made to block traffic on National Highway-83. Sub-Inspector Hulas Baitha reported that five protesters were detained for their attempts to obstruct traffic at Unta Chowk, and order was eventually restored.

    Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

    The disturbances also impacted recruitment exams being conducted across the state for various police positions. In light of the ongoing protests, the state government had previously instructed police forces to facilitate the smooth transportation of examinees to their test centers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    D Devaraj Urs legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah leadership says Minister D Sudhakar vkp

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know AJR

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH) snt

    Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH)

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday on September 7, urges everyone to participate dmn

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday, urges everyone to participate

    Recent Stories

    D Devaraj Urs legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah leadership says Minister D Sudhakar vkp

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know AJR

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration ATG

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon