'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

In his first reaction, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Referring to the attack on Akali Dal leader, Mann said the "conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed" and ordered police to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report.

"Punjab Police prevented a major incident from happening today. As a result of the promptness of the Punjab Police, the conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed. The police achieved great success by arresting the assailant on the spot. I appreciate the promptness of the police, I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal. I have issued strict instructions to the police to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report," Bhagwant Mann wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Sukhbir Singh assassination bid: How alert 'sewadar' saved life of SAD leader at Golden Temple (WATCH)

Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was quickly overpowered by bystanders before he could carry out his deadly mission.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the chilling moment when Chaura, appearing calm, walked toward Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a recent leg injury. As Badal sat with a spear in hand, engaged in his penance for the mistakes made during the SAD's rule in Punjab (2007-2017), the assailant pulled out a gun from his pocket and aimed at Badal.

Before Chaura could pull the trigger, a man standing near Badal swiftly intervened, grabbing the assailant's arm and preventing the gunshot from hitting its intended target. In the ensuing struggle, a bullet was discharged, hitting a wall behind Badal. Remarkably, Badal was unharmed. The assailant was swiftly subdued by security officials and detained at the scene.

Also read: Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Latest Videos