TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged 'quid pro quo' and bias in the Bhabanipur poll result hearing, citing appointments of ex-EC officials and illegal voter deletion. The Calcutta High Court has admitted the petition and ordered preservation of all records.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday made a series of allegations during the hearing of the Bhabanipur Assembly election result matter in the Calcutta High Court, claiming bias and irregularities in the election process.

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Allegations of Bias and 'Quid Pro Quo'

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee alleged a "quid pro quo" in appointments related to former officials of the Election Commission and the state administration. "He (former CEO Manoj Agarwal) has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of the CMO. Therefore, there is a quid pro quo and there is a likelihood of bias... Similarly, the Chief Electoral Officer, under whose directions 55,000 voters' names were deleted by the EC, and so many complaints were lodged about his performance," he said.

He further alleged that a former Chief Electoral Officer was later appointed as Chief Secretary and had, at one point, held both posts. "During a certain period, he was acting as both CEO and Chief Secretary. Therefore, there is also the likelihood of bias," he added.

Referring to Subrata Gupta, the Special Observer, Banerjee alleged irregularities in voter deletion and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lost by 15,000 votes based on those deletions. "There were so many illegal and irregular activities in the election process. Subrata Gupta has been brought here as Special Advisor to the CM. So here too there is a likelihood of bias," he said.

Court Admits Petition, Orders Preservation of Records

He also alleged that incidents of violence at the counting centre would be established through CCTV footage and demanded preservation of election-related records. "The judge has admitted the petition and passed an order that CCTV and all cameras in and around the area must be preserved by the EC, CEO and Returning Officer. Respondents have been directed to file their affidavit and reply within four weeks. The matter has been listed after 12 days," he said.

Banerjee further claimed that during the counting process, incidents of disruption took place after the 12th round and alleged involvement of BJP agents and CISF personnel, though he provided no evidence for the claims. He said the court has admitted the election petition filed in connection with the Bhabanipur result and ordered preservation of all relevant electronic records.