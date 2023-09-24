Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Beyond G20': S Jaishankar praises India's resilience in addressing developmental issues; check details

    India's efforts to reorient the G20's focus towards global growth and development, with a special emphasis on the Global South, have been lauded. This redirection was facilitated by organizing a Global South summit ahead of the G20 meetings.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shed light on the remarkable achievement of securing unanimous support for the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a feat that left many observers pleasantly surprised. Speaking at the India-UN Global Summit, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of India's G20 Presidency and its broader role as a partner, contributor, and collaborator in addressing developmental challenges worldwide.

    Jaishankar noted that the consensus achieved within the G20 had not been entirely anticipated by some stakeholders. He said, "On the G20 Summit, a lot of folks were still surprised that we actually got everybody together. I don't think they completely expected that. So there'll be one set of people who are still wondering how that happened."

    Additionally, he highlighted the positive impact of India's G20 Presidency on the Global South, particularly through the inclusion of the African Union in the group. India's efforts to reorient the G20's focus towards global growth and development, with a special emphasis on the Global South, have been lauded. This redirection was facilitated by organizing a Global South summit ahead of the G20 meetings.

    Speaking about India's continued commitment to development cooperation, Jaishankar stated, "While we are the G20 president till the end of this year, both before the G20 presidency and certainly after it, we will remain very much a partner, a contributor, a collaborator in our own way, perhaps an inspiration to others on how to address developmental challenges."

    He highlighted that India has demonstrated its dedication to South-South cooperation by taking concrete actions, such as the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, exemplifying that India "walks the talk" on this issue.

    During his visit to New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with global counterparts, discussing various aspects of cooperation and international relations.

    One such meeting was with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, during which they discussed the progress in bilateral cooperation and the Indian Presidency of the G20, further strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

