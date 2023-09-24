Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow to host Army Day 2024 parade in line with new annual venue policy

    Looking ahead of January 15, 2024, all eyes will turn to Lucknow, the chosen host city for the forthcoming Army Day Parade. Following the Bengaluru event, the Indian Army has embarked on a mission to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets an opportunity to take center stage as parade hosts.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    In a departure from tradition, the Indian Army Day Parade, which for years graced the streets of Delhi, saw a significant change in January 2023 when it marched its way into Bengaluru, Karnataka. This marked the beginning of a new era, as a groundbreaking decision was taken to rotate the venue of the Army Day Parade across different cities in India.

    The primary aim of this historic move is to diversify the locations, allowing various regions of the country to bask in the grandeur of this remarkable event.

    Looking ahead of January 15, 2024, all eyes will turn to Lucknow, the chosen host city for the forthcoming Army Day Parade. Following the Bengaluru event, the Indian Army has embarked on a mission to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets an opportunity to take center stage as parade hosts.

    This initiative will see the parade conducted in selected venues within all the commands, on a rotational basis. It is a strategic move designed to increase public engagement, foster national unity, and showcase the unparalleled might and discipline of the Indian Army to diverse audiences across the nation.

    However, this rotation is not merely about changing cities; it's about shifting the spotlight to various commands, each of which plays a unique and indispensable role in the defense of our nation. Moreover, it provides an exceptional platform to showcase the distinctive cultural and regional backdrops against which our valiant army operates.

