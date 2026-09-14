A Bengaluru woman, Pooja Vaidya, has a hot take that's gone viral: she says working life is way better than college. In her video, she explains why earning your own money and being independent beats the good old college days.

Most of us look back at our college days as the best time of our lives, right? But not everyone agrees. A Bengaluru-based woman, Pooja Vaidya, is making waves online with a different view. In an Instagram video, she says she prefers her professional life over her college days. While she has good memories from college, Pooja feels more satisfied now because she can live life on her own terms.

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‘This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think working life is better than college life,’ Pooja says in her video. She admits that her hectic job, Bengaluru's infamous traffic, and the resulting exhaustion are all real. But, she says the freedom that comes with being an adult makes it all worthwhile.

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‘This life gives me the freedom to decide what to do, what to eat, and where to go,’ Pooja adds. She explains that while college offered freedom within the campus, her current life gives her the freedom to build her own future. In her video's caption, she wrote that she finds more joy in 'building a life for myself than the so-called ‘best years’ everyone talks about.'

Many people on social media agreed with Pooja. One user commented, ‘Working life feels more liberating.’ Another person pointed out, ‘Earning your own money changes everything.’ However, not everyone was convinced, with one user saying, ‘College life has its own unique charm.’