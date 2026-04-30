After a hospital compound wall collapse killed 7 in Bengaluru due to heavy rains, CM Siddaramaiah ordered the suspension of the executive engineer and issued a notice to the hospital chief. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims.

CM Takes Action After Bengaluru Wall Collapse Kills 7

In the wake of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital compound wall collapse that caused the death of seven people, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the suspension of the concerned executive engineer and issued a notice.

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A meeting of GBA commissioners was held under his chairmanship today in the wake of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital tragedy due to heavy rains. The Chief Minister, who discussed the damage caused by rain in Bengaluru and the seven deaths yesterday due to the collapse of the Bowing Hospital wall with the GBA commissioners, questioned why soil was poured during the work even though he knew that the wall would be damaged.

The Chief Minister asked the hospital chief why he did not take care of the soil that was being poured to damage the wall. The Chief Minister, who issued a notice to the Bowring Hospital chief, said that immediate action should be taken to close the potholes in Bengaluru.

CM Orders Monsoon Preparedness Measures

There was a lot of damage in the rains that occurred in Bengaluru yesterday, and more than 250 trees fell. Seven people died. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has already been announced for the families of the deceased. He instructed to provide free treatment to the injured.

Necessary preparations should be made before the onset of monsoon rains. The Commissioners of all five zones of Bengaluru should take precautionary measures. The Chief Minister instructed that the branches of dry and dangerous trees should be cut.

He said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the coming days, and steps should be taken to remove silt from the Rajakaluvas and prevent flooding.

He instructed to immediately clear the garbage and branches that have fallen on the roads due to the rain. He suggested that barricades be put up immediately to prevent rainwater from stagnating in the underpasses and to prevent people from using the underpasses.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Anjum Parvez, etc. were present.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and the Engineering Department Engineer have been advised to be suspended. (ANI)