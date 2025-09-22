A major security scare on Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi saw a passenger enter the correct cockpit passcode. The pilot blocked the door fearing a hijack. All nine passengers were handed to CISF for investigation.

Bengaluru: A major security scare unfolded on an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to Varanasi on Monday when a passenger attempted to forcibly open the cockpit door mid-air. The alarming incident occurred on flight IX-1086. Shockingly, the passenger not only reached the cockpit area but also entered the correct passcode. However, the quick-thinking captain refused to open the door, fearing a potential hijack.

The incident was also highlighted in a post on X, which reported that the passenger was traveling with eight other companions. Upon landing, all nine individuals were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further investigation. Authorities are probing the matter to determine how the passenger managed to access sensitive areas of the aircraft.

Similar Incident Last Year Raises Alarm

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred on an Air India flight. Last year, a similar security scare happened on a flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain. In that case, a 25-year-old man attempted to open the cockpit door and allegedly abused fellow passengers when stopped by the crew.

The flight, IX 473, had to be diverted to Mumbai International Airport due to the passenger's unruly behavior. The individual, identified as AM Nadukondil, was handed over to security personnel upon landing. The recurrence of such events highlights potential gaps in in-flight security protocols that need urgent attention.

Public Reaction And Concerns Over Security

The incident has triggered alarm among passengers and social media users.

One user said: “OMG this is scary! How on earth did he get the passcode? What were the crew doing?”.

Another user Commented: "It’s time airlines change passcodes like they ask us to change our passwords every month, considering the number of attritions every month. Way too many people know it."

These reactions underscore growing public concern over airline security and the urgent need for stricter protocols to prevent unauthorized access to the cockpit.

Airlines Urged To Strengthen Cockpit Security

Experts suggest that repeated security breaches could have catastrophic consequences. Aviation authorities may now review the current passcode protocols and access controls to ensure that only essential personnel can enter the cockpit. Passengers, meanwhile, are advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity during flights.