Bengaluru's Kumbalagodu police arrested two men transporting 317 kg of ganja from Odisha to Kerala. The seized narcotics, valued at Rs 3.17 crore, were found in a rented car. The accused were intercepted based on a tip-off.

Kumbalagodu police have arrested two persons from another state for transporting the prohibited narcotic substance ganja and seized 317 kg of ganja and one Innova car on Tuesday. The total value of the seized ganja is Rs 1.78 crore, with a market value of Rs 3.17 crore.

Drug Trafficking Bid Foiled

According to the press note from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, on 11th October 2026, the officers and staff of Kumbalagodu Police Station received credible information from an informant that a large quantity of ganja was being transported from Odisha to Kerala through Bengaluru in an Innova car. In this regard, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On 12th October 2026, the police team proceeded to the location indicated by the informant. Near the Eidgah Ground at Kambipura, the police officers and staff intercepted and surrounded a car travelling towards Kerala and apprehended the two persons travelling in it.

Accused Reveal Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the two apprehended persons confessed that they had travelled from Kerala to Bengaluru on 6th October 2026 and hired a self-drive rental car in R.T. Nagar. They then travelled to Odisha, where they purchased ganja at a low price from an unidentified person. They intended to transport it through Bengaluru to Kumaramanagalam in Kerala and sell it to customers there at a higher price. They further confessed that they had arrived in Bengaluru on 11th October 2026, stayed overnight at a hotel in Bommasandra, and were intercepted by Kumbalagodu police near Kambipura when proceeding towards Kerala on 12th October.

Upon inspection of the seized car, approximately 317 kg of ganja was found inside. The ganja was seized along with the car. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 1,78,00,000. The market value is Rs 3.17 crore.

Investigation in Progress

Efforts are continuing to identify the persons involved in procuring and transporting the seized narcotic substance and those who assisted in its sale. The investigation is in progress.

This operation was successfully carried out under the guidance of Soumyalatha S.K., IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Division, and under the supervision of Satyavati K.S., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kengeri Sub-Division. The team of officers and personnel of Kumbalagodu Police Station, led by Police Inspector Kumar, successfully traced the accused and solved the case. (ANI)