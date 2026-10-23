A 36-year-old newspaper hawker in Bhopal suffered a severe leg injury after a speeding SUV crashed into parked vehicles early Thursday morning. CCTV footage captured the SUV driver and a female passenger fleeing the scene in Danish Kunj. Police are currently investigating the incident using the viral video to identify the suspects.

A 36-year-old newspaper hawker sustained a severe injury to his left leg after a speeding SUV crashed into a parked sedan, pushing the car into his scooter in Bhopal early Thursday morning. The incident happened on October 22 at approximately 5 in the morning in Danish Kunj's DK-2 neighbourhood, which is under the control of the Kolar police station.

Before starting his morning deliveries, the hawker, known as Rajkumar Malviya, was organising newspapers on his motorcycle when the crash occurred. He was gravely hurt when the parked vehicle collided with his motorbike. The collision also caused damage to another scooter that was parked close by.

CCTV footage purportedly showed the SUV driver and a female passenger fleeing the scene following the crash, according to sources. Malviya was doing his usual early-morning job when the accident happened. A adjacent vehicle was allegedly slammed with significant force by a fast SUV. The hawker was caught in the series of crashes when the vehicle was forced forward onto his motorcycle.

His left leg suffered a severe damage as a result of the incident. The cars that were parked nearby were also damaged as a result of the incident.

For medical care, Malviya was brought to a private hospital. The reports did not immediately provide any information on his condition. The sequence of events, including the SUV colliding with the parked cars, was allegedly captured on CCTV tape. Additionally, the camera purportedly showed the SUV's driver and a woman leaving the area following the collision.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The video is anticipated to play a significant role in the investigation as police try to determine the crash's causes and pinpoint the perpetrators.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with careless driving, especially on city roadways in the early morning when workers, including newspaper sellers, are getting ready for their daily schedules. It serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by roadside workers, who sometimes start their jobs before dawn and may be especially susceptible to collisions with moving cars.