Bengaluru will formulate a new policy to ban street vendors on main roads to free up footpaths. Dy CM DK Shivakumar stated MLAs unanimously agreed to allocate separate spaces for vendors. Heavy fines for illegal flex banners were also announced.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday informed that a new policy would be formulated to ban street vendors on main and sub-main roads in Bengaluru.

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Speaking to reporters after holding the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) executive committee meeting and budget meeting of corporations at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "Today, a meeting of MLAs within the GBA jurisdiction was held to discuss budgets of corporations and other important issues. Leader of Opposition R Ashok also participated in the meeting and shared his views. The GBA executive committee meeting was also conducted. Police, BESCOM, BMRCL, BWSSB, and BDA officials, along with ministers and legislators, were in attendance.

New Policy to Regulate Street Vendors

He stated that all MLAs have unanimously decided to allocate separate spaces for vendors so that pedestrians can freely use the footpaths "All five corporations have prepared their own separate budgets. MLAs have also submitted their requests and have urged that grants be provided ward-wise. We have decided to introduce a new policy for footpaths. Citizens are struggling to walk on footpaths due to encroachment by street vendors. It has been decided to allocate separate spaces for vendors so that pedestrians can freely use the footpaths. Specific roads must be designated for street vending. All MLAs have expressed unanimous agreement on this," he stated.

He added that Vendors must be aware that officials will seize their carts if they leave them parked on the roadside at night. "If vendors trade during the day and leave their carts parked on the roadside at night, officials will seize them and take it away. Vendors must be aware of this," he added.

He said only street vendors with an identity card will be permitted to do business, and those without an identity card will not be allowed to do business by the roadsides. "As many as 60,000 street vendors have registered, and 30,000 of them have requested vending carts. Tenders have been called for this. Only those street vendors with an identity card will be permitted to do business. Those without an identity card will not be allowed to do business by the roadsides," he said.

Heavy Fines for Unauthorised Flex Banners

He further informed about the fine of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh per unauthorised flex banner and added that the government has designated certain locations for displaying advertisements, and people may obtain permission and use those spots. "Despite all our warnings, flex banners are being put up in the city. Members of all parties, including our own, are putting up flex banners. Going forward, anyone who puts up an unauthorised flex banner will be fined between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh per banner. The menace of flex banners -- including birthday wishes and greetings -- has grown significantly. The government has designated certain locations for displaying advertisements; people may obtain permission and use those spots. If flex banners are put up anywhere else, you will have to face the consequences. Police and municipal council officials have been made responsible for enforcing this," he said.

Action on Abandoned Vehicles and Park Timings

"Regarding parks within the municipal council limits, a decision must be taken in consultation with local MLAs on what hours they should be open and when they should remain closed," he added.

He added that the long-parked old vehicles will be towed and dumped by the police. "Old vehicles have been left parked on roads for weeks. They will be lifted and taken to designated locations. This responsibility has been handed to the police. Locations at Bellahalli, Bidaganhalli, Biddanahalli, and Sondekoppa have been earmarked, and a few more locations will be added," he informed.

When asked whether vehicle towing had been discussed, he said: "We have provided 2 towing vehicles to each corporation. Wherever parking is not permitted, vehicles parked there will be towed."

When asked about MLAs demanding Rs. 5-10 crore in grants per ward and how much would actually be granted, he quipped, "We'll see, they are asking for the sky and the earth."

When asked about Samarth filing his nomination for the Davanagere by-election before the candidature was officially announced, DCM said, "I don't have information on this. I will respond after getting the details." (ANI)