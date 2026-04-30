WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls exit polls 'paid' and circulated by BJP. She alleges a conspiracy to change EVMs and urges TMC workers to guard counting centres, expressing full confidence that 'Ma, Mati, Manush' will win the election.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the BJP over the exit poll projections, calling it paid and "circulated from the BJP office." Affirming confidence in the public, she said that TMC will cross "226 in 2026."

In a self-made video shared on X, the CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%. She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP's victory in West Bengal. She alleged that the BJP wanted to suppress the people of Bengal and reiterated the allegation of the Centre controlling various agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Income Tax department.

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Mamata Slams 'Paid' Exit Polls, Affirms Confidence

"We are very grateful to you. Despite such heat and enduring all kinds of oppression, the way you stood in line and voted, we are very grateful to you. I am also very grateful to my workers who fought for their lives, enduring much oppression, bearing the joint torture of the central forces and the forces here. All the machinery of the Government of India--from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to the entire Government of India--and the BJP leaders of 19 states, with their treasury, their power, and their arsenal, those who wanted to suppress the people of Bengal have been suppressed in the ballot box," she said

"I want to reassure you. What is being shown on TV was circulated from the BJP office yesterday, and they have used money to ensure it is shown. I have specific information; I received it through some press media. That information clearly shows they are saying, 'You have to do this forcefully, forcefully. You cannot get into this.'Do you know the real reason? We could get 200-300 seats. We will cross 226 in 2026. I have full faith, belief, and confidence in the people who have voted in such large numbers. And they did this through the press yesterday--through Godi media--because, as you know, they threaten everyone: ED, CBI, income tax," she claimed.

CM Questions PM Modi, Alleges Vote-Buying

The CM also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his citations of Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi and other partiots. She further levelled allegations of buying votes with money on the BJP, criticising those who accepted the bribe. "And how did the Prime Minister speak yesterday at 4:30 PM while voting was on... Does he own the whole of Bengal? Does he know Bengal? Does he know the soil of Bengal? Does he know Rabindranath-Nazrul? Does he know Netaji? Does he know Gandhiji? Does he know Raja Rammohan Roy and Vidyasagar? He knows no one. Just whisper words and keep telling lies, keep spreading misinformation. I also have news that they gave ₹3,000 each to some in envelopes from their treasury. They gave money in the name of the treasury. Those who took the money have made a big mistake. Still, remember, we will certainly not misunderstand you. Whoever you voted for, it's not right to vote in exchange for money. But I believe you have fulfilled your true duty to protect your rights in the future," she said.

Allegations of Violence by Central Forces

The CM further expressed infuriation against the central forces and police officers over the incidents of violence that took place during the polling process, including the death of an elderly man in Udaynarayanpur, allegedly due to manhandling by central forces. "Look at the way central forces behaved yesterday. Those new police officers who were appointed, who were not under my control, beat up women and children severely. A gentleman from Uday Narayanpur died while going to vote. I have no words to express my condolences to his bereaved family, but we will stand by them. And the Trinamool Congress workers who fought with their lives and were beaten up--even journalists were beaten. Where I was in Bhawanipur, in Chakraberia, they beat children and women too; it was a one-sided beating. The Trinamool Congress workers who fought with their lives and were beaten up still didn't leave the area. Many were intentionally arrested so that they couldn't work as agents, especially in Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara--there are many such places. Even here in Bhawanipur, raids were conducted throughout the night. I haven't slept for two nights," she said.

Banerjee Urges Workers to Guard EVMs

Alleging that the exit poll predictions are based on the BJP's instructions, Banerjee claimed that the BJP followed similar practises in previous elections. She asked the TMC workers and people to stand united and stay alert and guarded, claiming that the BJP has planned to change the EVMs. "So I tell you, that was a BJP conspiracy. Despite doing so much, the BJP couldn't deprive people of their rights. And so the BJP played its last card through the press to say random things and break the morale of our workers and the people. And I say clearly: the same thing happened in 2016, and the same thing happened in 2021. Whatever exit polls they have shown repeatedly, they have shown them according to the BJP's instructions. And as you know today, there is no such thing as neutrality in India; everything has become one-sided. I tell our workers and the people to stand together so that everyone keeps a watch from today for the counting," she said.

"If necessary, I will also come out to guard my area. In all 294 constituencies, for the 294 Trinamool candidates and also those candidates with whom we have an alliance in Darjeeling, I tell everyone: candidates, guard yourselves. Keep workers during the day, stay yourselves at night. Keep watch. If I can guard, you can also guard. Stay awake at night, hand over to another team in the morning, and then sleep. This is because they have planned to change the EVM machines when they are taken from where they are stored to the counting hall. Therefore, you have to keep watch so that there is no negligence. Do not be careless," she added.

'Be Vigilant During Counting'

Banerjee further directed the people involved in the counting process, candidates and the common public to be vigilant during the counting process to ensure no malpractice is done during the process. Alleging that people were beaten in Behala and Bhangar on Wednesday night, the CM asked the public to keep their faith in her and the TMC government, and extended her unwavering support for the state. "And do the counting in such a way--appoint capable people. Until I hold a press conference and speak, no one should leave the counting table. And remember, after what is counted at the table, they will change it while uploading it to the computer. Meaning, they give ours to the BJP and give the BJP's to us. Keep an eye on that too; be alert. I will also visit the counting hall because, as a candidate, I can go. All candidates should sit there. When you see you need to go to the washroom or go for a meal, keep it straight in mind: seat one trusted person whom no one can buy with money, and then go--and that too only for two minutes. You have worked so hard; you must do this much hard work for Mother Bengal, to save the people of Bengal, and to protect the rights of the people of Bengal," she said.

"And one more thing: everyone stay calm, stay composed. Have faith in Didi, have faith in the people of Bengal. we are forming and will form the government of our Ma, Mati, Manush. Stay reassured; stay calm and composed. Even if they attack, do not retaliate immediately. I know they have beaten up many in Behala last night and have oppressed people in many places. The way my workers were beaten up and bloodied in Bhangar--they must answer for this in the coming days. We will take care of this; you don't need to take the law into your own hands," she added.

CM Warns Administration, Central Forces

CM Banerjee further called the central forces, "BJP's agents" and warned the administration and the Centre not to resort to further violence. She also asked the public to keep their faith in her, affirming that "Maa Maati Manush will win." CM Banerjee reflected on her unwavering resolve to stand for the people of the state, believing that the people will reciprocate her trust. The CM concluded her video note by slamming the BJP, saying that "no matter how much misinformation you spread, remember, you will get the answer by the evening of the 4th."

"And I will tell the administration too: you have shown enough games on the instructions of the BJP. Please don't try to touch our boys and girls, or the people, or any political party during counting. You've beaten enough, no more. Much has happened, no more. Bengal is not yours; Bengal is under the control of Ma, Mati, Manush. Bengal does not support outsiders. The BJP doesn't have its own agent in any booth, so what the BJP did was use central forces and work as their agent, under Amit Shah's direct interference. This cannot be done," she said.

"I am saying with reassurance: Long live Ma, Mati, Manush! Thank you, Ma, Mati, Manush! Thank you, Trinamool Congress! Long live Trinamool Congress! Long live the twin flowers (Jora Phul)! And Jai Bangla! Bengal will surely win. Bengal will win. Bengal's Mother will win, Amma will win, Mother will win. Bengal's Ma, Mati, Manush will win. You can have this much faith in me. So regarding the EVM machines and counting--candidates themselves, get down in the field. If I can stay awake for three nights to guard... they have oppressed workers a lot during our time. If I can stay awake the whole night and go for election in the morning, having worked for a month and 10 days in this heat with 50-degree winds... the walls of South Bengal, especially the South Bengal places, how hot it was! And the way people stood in the sun and voted--everyone was oppressed. One is the oppression of FIRs; another is the oppression of central forces. Against this oppression, people have given their verdict. No matter how much the BJP barks, let them keep barking. And no matter how much misinformation you spread, remember, you will get the answer by the evening of the 4th," she added.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)