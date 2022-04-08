Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru schools hoax bomb threat: All threat emails sent from different email IDs, say police

    Police evacuated all the schools that received the threat. A few schools were conducting exams. Parents were asked to come and pick up the children. Police officials ensured that exams were not disturbed, senior officials said.

    Bengaluru schools hoax bomb threat: All threat emails sent from different email IDs, say police-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Multiple private schools in Bengaluru, mostly in the east and southeastern parts of the city, received bomb threats via email around 10.30 am, triggering panic.

    Bengaluru police swung into action after various schools in the city received bomb threats on Friday morning. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school,” the threat stated. Bomb squads have been deployed at the locations and search operations are underway, according to police.

    “All the bomb threat emails have been sent from different email IDs... We’ve searched around 8 schools so far, most of which are from the eastern part of Bengaluru; it could be coincidental,” Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Bengaluru told ANI.

    They completed operations at two schools, which have been declared free of any danger.

    “The email is mostly a hoax. But we are taking it seriously and not leaving anything to chance,” said ACP Rao.

    Police evacuated all the schools that received the threat. A few schools were conducting exams. Parents were asked to come and pick up the children. Police officials ensured that exams were not disturbed, senior officials said.

    The schools that have received the threatening emails are: Delhi Public School, Sulakunte; Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura; New Academy School, Marathahalli; Ebenezer International School, Electronics City; St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur; and Indian Public School, Govindapura.

    The email to all the schools read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands! [sic].”
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Severe heatwave in several parts of India till April 11, IMD warns health risks, suggests precautions-ycb

    'Severe heatwave' in several parts of India till April 11, IMD warns health risks, suggests precautions

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police - adt

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police

    Missing girl body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in UP-dnm

    Missing girl’s body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu’s ashram in UP

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Bajrang Muni Das rape threat in Sitapur Police yet to be arrested NCW UP DGP

    5 days on, saffron-clad man who made rape threat in UP's Sitapur yet to be arrested

    Recent Stories

    Severe heatwave in several parts of India till April 11, IMD warns health risks, suggests precautions-ycb

    'Severe heatwave' in several parts of India till April 11, IMD warns health risks, suggests precautions

    India to play 2 T20 warm-up matches during England tour-ayh

    India to play 2 T20 warm-up matches during England tour

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police - adt

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police

    Naughty Kim Kardashian talks dirty reveals what makes her horny and more RBA

    Naughty Kim Kardashian talks dirty, reveals what makes her ‘horny’ and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jahnavi Mehta seeks heart replacement from Kolkata Knight Riders KKR following Pat Cummins screamer vs MI Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jahnavi Mehta seeks heart replacement from KKR following Pat Cummins screamer vs MI

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon