Bengaluru schools hoax bomb threat: All threat emails sent from different email IDs, say police

Police evacuated all the schools that received the threat. A few schools were conducting exams. Parents were asked to come and pick up the children. Police officials ensured that exams were not disturbed, senior officials said.

Multiple private schools in Bengaluru, mostly in the east and southeastern parts of the city, received bomb threats via email around 10.30 am, triggering panic.

Bengaluru police swung into action after various schools in the city received bomb threats on Friday morning. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school,” the threat stated. Bomb squads have been deployed at the locations and search operations are underway, according to police.

“All the bomb threat emails have been sent from different email IDs... We’ve searched around 8 schools so far, most of which are from the eastern part of Bengaluru; it could be coincidental,” Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Bengaluru told ANI.

They completed operations at two schools, which have been declared free of any danger.

“The email is mostly a hoax. But we are taking it seriously and not leaving anything to chance,” said ACP Rao.

The schools that have received the threatening emails are: Delhi Public School, Sulakunte; Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura; New Academy School, Marathahalli; Ebenezer International School, Electronics City; St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur; and Indian Public School, Govindapura.

The email to all the schools read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands! [sic].”

