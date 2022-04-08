Breaking: Bomb threat to 4 Bengaluru schools turns out to be hoax

Following the claims from unknown mail that a bomb has been placed as warned the school authorities not to take it lightly and asked the school authorities to inform the police at the earliest.

An unknown e-mail was sent to four schools in Bengaluru claiming a bomb has been placed. The e-mail was sent at 10.25 am this morning to St Vincent Pallotti School, Delhi Public School at Sulekunte, Ebenezer International School, E-City and another school in Mahadevpura.

Following the claims from unknown mail that a bomb has been placed as warned the school authorities not to take it lightly and asked the school authorities to inform the police at the earliest. The police immediately rushed the bomb and dog squads. Bengaluru Police Chief confirmed and said an investigation in underway in this regard.