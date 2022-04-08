Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Breaking: Bomb threat to 4 Bengaluru schools turns out to be hoax

    Following the claims from unknown mail that a bomb has been placed as warned the school authorities not to take it lightly and asked the school authorities to inform the police at the earliest. 

    Bomb hoax calls scare in Bengaluru schools, bomb and dog squads rushed-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    An unknown e-mail was sent to four schools in Bengaluru claiming a bomb has been placed. The e-mail was sent at 10.25 am this morning to St Vincent Pallotti School, Delhi Public School at Sulekunte, Ebenezer International School, E-City and another school in Mahadevpura. 

    Following the claims from unknown mail that a bomb has been placed as warned the school authorities not to take it lightly and asked the school authorities to inform the police at the earliest. The police immediately rushed the bomb and dog squads. Bengaluru Police Chief confirmed and said an investigation in underway in this regard.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
