Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH)

Taking swift action into the horrifying road rage that happened on July 13, the Bengaluru police have arrested the accused.

A shocking video of road rage in Bengaluru has emerged on social media, showing a group of men attempting to stop a car and engaging in a heated altercation. The viral video of the incident that took place on July 13, recorded on the car's dashcam, led to swift action by the Bengaluru police, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

The video displays four men on two-wheelers deliberately slowing down in front of the car, refusing to move despite the car's honking. One of the men, wearing a helmet, gets off his scooter and confronts the car driver, while more men on scooters join the scene. One of the men even damages the car by coming from the wrong side. The driver swiftly takes a U-turn to escape the situation.

The video's caption raised concerns and questioned whether any action had been taken against the goons involved. The caption of the video reads, "@east_bengaluru @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic. The incident occurred on the new road which is connecting from DSR rivera to Varthur. Goons on the street of Bangalore. Is there any action taken yet on it."

However, the Bengaluru city police assured the public that the accused had been apprehended, showing a photo of the arrested individuals in a tweet. "Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested! In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention," the police wrote on Twitter.

The internet praised the police for their quick response, expressing appreciation for their swift action against such intimidating elements.

"Well done @BlrCityPolice! Good to see speedy action. It's scary to have such elements get away with intimidation," another user wrote on Twitter.

"Super fast turnaround!! Kudos to the Police Team," the third user commented.