Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH)

    Taking swift action into the horrifying road rage that happened on July 13, the Bengaluru police have arrested the accused.

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    A shocking video of road rage in Bengaluru has emerged on social media, showing a group of men attempting to stop a car and engaging in a heated altercation. The viral video of the incident that took place on July 13, recorded on the car's dashcam, led to swift action by the Bengaluru police, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

    The video displays four men on two-wheelers deliberately slowing down in front of the car, refusing to move despite the car's honking. One of the men, wearing a helmet, gets off his scooter and confronts the car driver, while more men on scooters join the scene. One of the men even damages the car by coming from the wrong side. The driver swiftly takes a U-turn to escape the situation.

    The video's caption raised concerns and questioned whether any action had been taken against the goons involved. The caption of the video reads, "@east_bengaluru @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic. The incident occurred on the new road which is connecting from DSR rivera to Varthur. Goons on the street of Bangalore. Is there any action taken yet on it."

    However, the Bengaluru city police assured the public that the accused had been apprehended, showing a photo of the arrested individuals in a tweet. "Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested! In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention," the police wrote on Twitter.

    The internet praised the police for their quick response, expressing appreciation for their swift action against such intimidating elements.

    "Well done @BlrCityPolice! Good to see speedy action. It's scary to have such elements get away with intimidation," another user wrote on Twitter.

    "Super fast turnaround!! Kudos to the Police Team," the third user commented.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli' snt

    WATCH: Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli'

    New Delhi flood woes: Expert reveals huge planning error that drowned nation's capital snt

    Delhi's flood woes: Expert reveals huge planning error that drowned nation's capital

    Relief for consumers Tomato prices finally sees dip Rs 80kg in Delhi NCR other cities gcw

    Relief for consumers: Tomato prices finally sees dip; Rs 80/kg in Delhi-NCR, other cities

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 3 hours; Yellow alert issued in various districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall in next 3 hours; Yellow alert issued in various districts

    We met our God to Ajit Pawar Praful Patel and others pay surprise visit to Sharad Pawar gcw

    'We met our 'God' to...': Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and others pay surprise visit to Sharad Pawar

    Recent Stories

    Bulldozed attacked with rockets: 2 Hindu temples desecrated in Pakistan within 24 hours snt

    Bulldozed, attacked with rockets: 2 Hindu temples desecrated in Pakistan within 24 hours

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before starting a business ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before starting a business

    Female fan bumps into Vicky Kaushal on same flight and the reaction is adorable, WATCH video ADC

    Female fan bumps into Vicky Kaushal on same flight and the reaction is adorable, WATCH video

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble again after driver runs away with expensive belongings ADC

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble again after driver runs away with expensive belongings

    Palak Tiwari faces backlash for pathetic ramp walk in viral video from Calvin Klein event ADC

    Palak Tiwari faces backlash for pathetic ramp walk in viral video from Calvin Klein event

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon