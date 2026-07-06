The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report about seven migrant labourers dying in a Bengaluru quarry accident. The commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, suspecting negligence and human rights violations.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least seven migrant labourers died and five others were injured when a massive granite rock fell on them at a quarry in Bengaluru on July 2, as per the release. Reportedly, the incident indicated negligence by the quarry owner. About 16 labourers were on the site when the incident occurred, the release said.

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The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Details of the Quarry Collapse

According to media reports, carried on July 3, two stone crushers were operating in the area where the incident happened. The investigations are going on to find the exact cause behind the incident. Seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar lost their lives on Thursday morning when a massive rock fell at a stone quarry site in Bengaluru's Madapattana.

The workers were engaged in routine quarrying operations when a huge rock, reportedly falling from a height of about 40 feet, trapped them beneath the debris. The victims were all daily-wage labourers who were trapped under the fallen boulder and died on the spot at the stone crusher site.

Police said, "The accident took place while the workers were engaged in quarrying operations. Several other workers sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The exact number of injured is still being verified."

Rescue personnel and police rushed to the site and launched operations immediately after the collapse. The area was cordoned off as officials cleared debris and searched for anyone else who may have been trapped.

Reflecting on the scale of the disaster, one of the labourers present at the site said, "around 18 workers were present when a huge rock fell from a height of about 40 feet." Police confirmed that the "collapse of a crusher wall in Madapattana of Bengaluru South Taluk has caused the death of 7 workers, bringing immense sorrow, and all seven deceased were natives of Bihar". (ANI)