Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has restructured Bengaluru's police force into five separate Commissionerates to enhance governance and public safety for the city's 1.5 crore population, urging officers to function as a unified Team Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Restructured Into Five Commissionerates for Growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with senior police officers and said the reorganisation of Bengaluru into five police Commissionerate has attracted appreciation from several people across the country. Speaking after the meeting, Shivakumar said earlier, one Police Commissioner was responsible for a population of around 20 lakhs. Now, considering Bengaluru's population of approximately 1.5 crore, five Commissionerate have been created. After the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), several police stations were included, and five Commissionerate were created, appointing separate Police Commissioners for each, he said. "This is not merely a new experiment. The restructuring has been done to ensure better governance," he said. He said there should be both respect and fear of the police. Today, he called the Police Commissioners and explained the Government's vision and expectations, including how they should function. "I have asked them to cooperate in ensuring an effective law and order system. I have given them guidelines on public safety and ensuring that economic activities are not disrupted. I have also cautioned them about the responsibilities ahead," he said. Emphasising coordination among the police leadership, the Chief Minister said that the officers should work together to ensure effective administration in the city. "Just as the ministers and I are working together as Team Karnataka, they should function as Team Bengaluru," he said. He also said that examinations were currently underway and strict decisions had been taken regarding security arrangements. He added that he had explained to the officers the measures required during examinations. Senior officers have been appointed, and they are preparing a report to introduce best practices in police administration, he said. He further said that he had instructed the police to ensure transparency in their functioning and take steps to make Bengaluru drug-free. "I have instructed the police not to allow any scope for corruption. I have also asked them to make Bengaluru drug-free. I hope they understand their responsibilities and discharge them effectively," he said. Addressing concerns over attempts to create tensions between different castes, Shivakumar said the Home Minister had already spoken about developments connected with Basavanna's teachings. "All I have emphasised is that there should be peace in the state," he said. (ANI)